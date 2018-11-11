Today Trump had a chance for a replay when he visited the Arc de Triomphe in a separate motorcade than the other world leaders and was notably late.
However, yesterday Trump was supposed to visit a cemetery for American soldiers killed in Word War I. Alas, it was raining and it must have been a torrential rain since the excuse for him not going was that the Secret Service supposedly decided it wouldn’t be safe for him to fly in Marine One. I am not an expert on helicopters but from what I read the especially outfitted custom built aircraft is quite capable of flying in the rain.
This is how The Washington Post put it in their article titled “Critics pile on after Trump cancels visit to U.S. military cemetery outside Paris, citing weather”
But the sight of dignitaries arriving at other sites outside Paris, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, led some foreign policy analysts to speculate the U.S. commander in chief just wasn’t up for it. “It’s incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary — and then remain in his hotel room (actually the US ambassador’s residence in Paris) watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow,” David Frum, who served as a speechwriter to President George W. Bush, wrote in tweets.
“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
Whereas the 11th of November 1918, marked the cessation of the most destructive, sanguinary, and far reaching war in human annals and the resumption by the people of the United States of peaceful relations with other nations, which we hope may never again be severed, andWhereas it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations; and
Whereas the legislatures of twenty-seven of our States have already declared November 11 to be a legal holiday: Therefore be it Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), that the President of the United States is requested to issue a proclamation calling upon the officials to display the flag of the United States on all Government buildings on November 11 and inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches, or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.
Nicholas Soames, a British politician and grandson of Winston Churchill, ripped President Trump on Saturday for canceling a cemetery visit in France due to bad weather.
“They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen,” Soames tweeted.
Soames, who is a member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, included a hashtag saying Trump is “not fit to represent his great country.” From The Hill https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/416058-churchills-grandson-rips-trump-for-skipping-cemetery-visit-because-of
You have to hand it to the French! This shows what one woman can do to to upstage Trump even as Trump himself makes the news for his rude behavior where he thinks that the rules of good manners don’t apply to him:
Watch Topless Female Protester Charge Trump Motorcade in Paris
A topless female protester managed to slip past heavy security Sunday and run toward the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump down the Champs-Élysées in Paris en route to a ceremony marking 100 years since the end of World War One. The woman, who had the words “Fake Peacemaker” written on her chest, came within a few feet of Trump’s motorcade but was quickly grabbed by police.
See story and photos: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/11/watch-topless-female-protester-charge-trump-motorcade-in-paris.html