Today Trump had a chance for a replay when he visited the Arc de Triomphe in a separate motorcade than the other world leaders and was notably late.

However, yesterday Trump was supposed to visit a cemetery for American soldiers killed in Word War I. Alas, it was raining and it must have been a torrential rain since the excuse for him not going was that the Secret Service supposedly decided it wouldn’t be safe for him to fly in Marine One. I am not an expert on helicopters but from what I read the especially outfitted custom built aircraft is quite capable of flying in the rain.