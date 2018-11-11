Today Trump had a chance for a replay when he visited the Arc de Triomphe in a separate motorcade than the other world leaders and was notably late.

However, yesterday Trump was supposed to visit a cemetery for American soldiers killed in Word War I. Alas, it was raining and it must have been a torrential rain since the excuse for him not going was that the Secret Service supposedly decided it wouldn’t be safe for him to fly in Marine One. I am not an expert on helicopters but from what I read the especially outfitted custom built aircraft is quite capable of flying in the rain.

This is how The Washington Post put it in their article titled “Critics pile on after Trump cancels visit to U.S. military cemetery outside Paris, citing weather

But the sight of dignitaries arriving at other sites outside Paris, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, led some foreign policy analysts to speculate the U.S. commander in chief just wasn’t up for it. “It’s incredible that a president would travel to France for this significant anniversary — and then remain in his hotel room (actually the US ambassador’s residence in Paris) watching TV rather than pay in person his respects to the Americans who gave their lives in France for the victory gained 100 years ago tomorrow,” David Frum, who served as a speechwriter to President George W. Bush, wrote in tweets.

Making the trip to the cemetery would have meant going out in the rain, risking mussing up his carefully coiffed orange mane, and missing his so-called executive time which reportedly involves watching television and talking to his sycophants on his (very possibly) insecure iPhone.
If he’d gone, he also would have had to compete for media coverage with other world leaders as if they were his equals. Perish the thought for the president who thinks he’s emperor of the world!
Living American soldiers always make a good backdrop for Trump photo ops. Honoring dead soldiers while standing in the rain, not so much.
Trump thinks he gets bragging points for thinking he made a major inroad in relations with North Korea for supposedly persuading Kim Jung Un to return the remains of fallen Americans from the Korean War.
So our Commander in Chief, who in a fit of pique or narcissist rage,* can order a nuclear strike from the comfort of his bedroom, with the lame excuse of inclement weather, stayed in the American ambassador’s residence on Veterans Day Weekend.  No matter that he traveled to Paris to honor the fallen American soldiers of World War I, the Great War to End All Wars” as it was called in 1919 when the Treaty of Versailles was signed.
While the two generals who came along for the trip, John Kelly and chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff General Joe Dunford went to a nearby memorial at a cemetery where fallen American soldiers had been laid to rest, Trump rested in the comfort of what was probably the ambassador’s own bedroom. I wouldn’t put that past him.
It is hard to imagine Trump uttering the simple words Woodrow Wilson said in November 1919, when he proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day as it was originally called:
“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…”
All Trump has to do was ask a speechwriter to write something. My hunch is he didn’t even think of it. He was probably still seething over the ignominious election defeat, a blue wave that is now impossible to deny or blame on anyone but himself
Easier still, if he really gave a damn he could have had someone Google the Congressional resolution making November 11th an official national holiday and he could have read that. He easily could have found it on, of all places online, the Veteran’s Administration website.
Whereas the 11th of November 1918, marked the cessation of the most destructive, sanguinary, and far reaching war in human annals and the resumption by the people of the United States of peaceful relations with other nations, which we hope may never again be severed, and
 
Whereas it is fitting that the recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations; and
Whereas the legislatures of twenty-seven of our States have already declared November 11 to be a legal holiday: Therefore be it Resolved by the Senate (the House of Representatives concurring), that the President of the United States is requested to issue a proclamation calling upon the officials to display the flag of the United States on all Government buildings on November 11 and inviting the people of the United States to observe the day in schools and churches, or other suitable places, with appropriate ceremonies of friendly relations with all other peoples.
 
FOOTNOTE:
Narcissistic rage is a reaction to narcissistic injury, which is a perceived threat to a narcissist’s self-esteem or self-worth. Narcissistic injury occurs when a narcissist feels that their hidden, “true self” has been revealed. This may be the case when the narcissist experiences a “fall from grace”, such as when their hidden behaviors or motivations are revealed, or when their importance is brought into question. Narcissistic rage occurs on a continuum, which may range from instances of aloofness and expressions of mild irritation or annoyance to serious outbursts. (Adapted from Wikipedia)

_______________________________________________________

  1. Nicholas Soames, a British politician and grandson of Winston Churchill, ripped President Trump on Saturday for canceling a cemetery visit in France due to bad weather.

    “They died with their face to the foe and that pathetic inadequate @realDonaldTrump couldn’t even defy the weather to pay his respects to The Fallen,” Soames tweeted.

    Soames, who is a member of Parliament for Mid Sussex, included a hashtag saying Trump is “not fit to represent his great country.” From The Hill https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/416058-churchills-grandson-rips-trump-for-skipping-cemetery-visit-because-of

  2. You have to hand it to the French! This shows what one woman can do to to upstage Trump even as Trump himself makes the news for his rude behavior where he thinks that the rules of good manners don’t apply to him:

    Watch Topless Female Protester Charge Trump Motorcade in Paris
    ….
    A topless female protester managed to slip past heavy security Sunday and run toward the motorcade carrying President Donald Trump down the Champs-Élysées in Paris en route to a ceremony marking 100 years since the end of World War One. The woman, who had the words “Fake Peacemaker” written on her chest, came within a few feet of Trump’s motorcade but was quickly grabbed by police.

    See story and photos: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/11/watch-topless-female-protester-charge-trump-motorcade-in-paris.html

