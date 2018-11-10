On Tuesday, voters in America kicked Donald Trump’s butt.

It wasn’t even close.

“Trumpism proved to be so politically toxic that Republicans likely took their worst shellacking in U.S. House races since the darkest days of Watergate,” notes former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough. “Trump Republicans lost at least 30 seats in Congress and took a beating nationally. In state legislative races, the tally was even worse, with more than 300 Republican legislators watching their political careers get washed away by the blue wave.”

After claiming, with typical false bravado, Trump called Tuesday a “victory” because the GOP picked up a couple of seats in the Senate. Then he launched into a series of vicious attacks on Republicans who lost, claiming they failed because they didn’t support him enough.

He fired his attorney general, replaced him with a loyalist with questionable credentials, banned a CNN correspondent from the White House and threatened to punish other journalists who question his actions and lies.

He’s claiming election officials in Florida and Arizona “rigged” the election against candidates he supported.

Trump is even more off the wall than normal with moves that bother those who know the law.

“Whatever the right answer to the particular ethical and legal issues might be, we should not lose sight of the larger question of whether this is an effort to undermine the system of justice,” says former acting solicitor general Walter Dellinger III.

The Democrats who will control Congress continues to grow in numbers.

“Democrats could soon control a larger majority in the House than Republican Dennis Hastert ever did during his eight years as speaker. Trump’s sagging fortunes also allowed Democrats to pick up more governorships than either party had done since the GOP landslide of 1994.” writes Scarborough in his Washington Post column.

He adds:

Republicans who believed Trump would never pay a price for his misogyny, you were wrong. Historically wrong. When the new Congress is sworn in, more than 100 women will become elected members of the People’s House. That will be the first time in history that so many women will have a hand in running the country’s government, and they will direct our future away from Trump’s dystopian vision. Doesn’t that seem only fitting since their success is owed in part to Trump’s odious attitude toward women? It is long past time that Republicans in Congress begin worrying more about their country’s well-being than fretting over being on the wrong side of one of Trump’s childish tweets. It is also past time for Republicans to understand that their fear of Trump only enabled the president to act on his worst instincts and in turn fueled their party’s decline. The collective weight of Charlottesville, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, Scott Pruitt, the president’s multitude of lies, his thoughtless cruelty, his failed Muslim ban, West Wing chaos, White House corruption and gross incompetence on the international stage was too much for Trump’s congressional quislings and political allies to overcome. Voters decided on Tuesday that if their representatives would not provide a check on the president’s worst excesses, they would use their vote to do it themselves.

