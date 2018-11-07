America stepped back from the brink Tuesday, restoring a necessary part of the check-and-balances of its Congress by placing a major obstacle to Donald Trump’s vile policies, obstruction of justice and corruption.

Gone will be the rubber stamping of Trump’s ability to ignore the Constitution. The new leadership of the House of Representatives promise an investigation of questionable and illegal actions of Trump, his Cabinet and a corrupt White House.

Democrats notched victories in districts where Trump triumphed two years ago in his upset defeat of Hillary Clinton that gave him a needed edge in the electoral college even though he lost the popular vote by a record margin in 2016.

He demanded the midterm be an outright referendum on him and his policies and while those tactics may have helped decide a few Senate seats in what was always, at best, a long shot for Democratic control, he fell flat on his expansive ass in many House districts where House control were decided.

In his expected bravado, he declared victory for keeping the Senate in GOP control while ignoring his monumental losses in house races.

Momentum appeared quickly after polls closed at 7 p.m. in several states and a Virginia congressional district switched from GOP control to Democratic, the first of three gains in the Old Dominion.

While some races remain undecided, the Democrats won outright control before midnight and Trump called House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi to congratulate her party’s wins while promising cooperation — a promise nobody expects from a man who has lied more than 6,000 times since taking the oath of office in early 2017.

In a high-turnout election, Democrats added at least seven governorships to their wins, turning out high-profile Republicans like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker. In Kansas, Trump campaigned hard for Kris Kobach but voters said “no way” and voted in Democrat Laura Kelly.

Those who fell in the House included House Rules Committee Chairman Pete Sessions, whose Dallas district rejected he and Trump and voted Democratic. In West Virginia, voters turned their back on Trump and re-elected Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III, even after Trump campaigned heavily for his GOP opponent.

As the night wore on, Democrats picked up at least 29 Congressional districts held by Republicans.

“Thanks to you, tomorrow will be a new day in America,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California. Strong victories by several Democratic women will swell their population in the House.

While embattled Democratic Senators Like Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Joe Donnelly of Indiana fell, Democrats picked up a seat in Nevada as Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen defeated incumbent GOP Sen. Dean Heller.

Responding to the anti-Semitic rhetoric that emerged in the closing days of the campaign, Rosen called her win was a “counterpoint” to the hate promoted by a president like Trump.

“After all the hate, all the hate that I’ve seen recently, that we’ve all seen, I can’t tell you how much this means to me as a former synagogue president,” Rosen said.

Overall, Tuesday’s results show an increasing number of Americans have had enough of the hate and division of the former TV “reality” host in the White House.

The Democratic House is only part of what Trump faces in the coming year. Special counsel Robert Mueller is zeroing in on his obstruction of justice tactics and other crimes against the nation and its people, who said at the polls that they want a change.

Voters brought America back from the abyss Tuesday and proved that they, not the nation’s psychotic president, are ready to stop him.

