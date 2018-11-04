The contrasts between why Democrats and Republicans are not only nervous, but often beset with anxiety which is palpable (another way of saying it meets the psychiatric definition of an anxiety disorder see below) couldn’t be starker. The headline writer for the Washington Post article by Philip Rucker decided to use the phrase “anxiety high….”

This was the top story this afternoon. “As the midterms roared into their final weekend — with the biggest names in both parties exhorting their followers to vote — tight races across the country were setting the stage for an uncertain, but dramatic, conclusion. Much is on the line as voters will render a nationwide judgment on whether Trumpism is a historic anomaly or a reflection of modern-day America.”

I call what I am feeling “high anxiety” in honor of the Mel Brooks movie of that name starring Brooks, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, and Harvey Korman though my anxiety and that of many Democrats is no laughing matter. Played for comedic effect in the movie Mel Brooks plays Dr. Richard Thorndyke who suffers from a serious anxiety disorder which has required treatment at the Psycho-Neurotic Institute for the Very, Very Nervous. There is no such healing institute for us to retreat to. Most of us rely on our friends to be a therapeutic support group instead, although I am reading that psychotherapists are treating more and more clients for Trump associated anxiety.

I wish the anxiety triggered by Trumpism and the prospect for more and worse manifestations of Trumpism was as amusing as a Mel Brooks movie.

I was a psychotherapist for over 40 years and while I can’t cure myself from the anxiety I am experiencing I can diagnose myself with situationally caused generalized clinical anxiety. Friends who like me who were doing just fine before Trump and now anxious. My friends who were clinically anxious prior to Trump are more anxious. Friends who were depressed before and now also anxious.

Democrats like me are anxious because to us Trumpism is synonymous with despotism. It is a right wing version of Nazism and Maoism.

Ardent Trumpers are anxious because they fear everything Trump has told them will happen to their way of life if Democrats have their way. They fear more than mobs of brown-skinned killers invading their neighborhoods although some envision them coming to their towns even as far away as Portland, Oregon where I live. Under all of this, they fear losing the white privilege, in many cases white male privilege, they have enjoyed all of their lives. They also have been brainwashed into fearing things they don’t have the least bit of understanding of like Venezuela style socialism and Medicare for all.

I was struck by a comment to the AP Story, Troop deployment creates tense atmosphere on US border , published by Yahoo News. It received 2,944 thumbs up votes and only 412 thumbs down votes.

AO63 yesterday The correct headline: “Mobs of people approaching US border creates tension, US troops preparing the defense”. I am not a Trump fan, however, there is the right way to do things and the wrong way. Masses of unknown people advancing on a country with the intention of entering any way they can is the wrong way. (moderate, gun owner, Vietnam veteran) Replies (431) The author obviously has bought into Trump’s lies and fear mongering as have all the people who up voted the comment.

I only know one Trump supporter well enough to have her tell me about her anxieties. As a retired psychotherapist I can say that her anxieties over everything Trump and Fox News has told her she should be afraid of is at a clinically significant level.

Trump were more or less psychologically normal, should feel anxious. However, I don’t think Trump experiences anxiety the way the 99.99% of the population who aren’t malignant narcissists do. The prospect of having the Democrats control the House is leading him to react irrationally by amping up his malevolent rhetoric focused on the base that will vote for him regardless, instead of trying to tout the success he’s had in advancing the more traditional Republican agenda such as the economy and two appointment to the Supreme Court.

To meet the criteria for having a generalized anxiety disorder you have to have had most of these symptoms for at least six months:

Feeling restless, wound-up, or on-edge Being easily fatigued Having difficulty concentrating; mind going blank Being irritable Having muscle tension Difficulty controlling feelings of worry Having sleep problems, such as difficulty falling or staying asleep, restlessness, or unsatisfying sleep Even if you only have number six if this worry consumes much of your time and leads to obsessing or ruminating over what Trump is doing to the country, I suggest you have high anxiety.

Afterthought:

I’m reminded of the Mel Brooks Broadway play and movie, “The Producers” which was about the production of a play designed to fail called “Springtime for Hitler.” Maybe someday Brooks can write “Springtime for Trump.”

Addendum: