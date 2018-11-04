The contrasts between why Democrats and Republicans are not only nervous, but often beset with anxiety which is palpable (another way of saying it meets the psychiatric definition of an anxiety disorder see below) couldn’t be starker. The headline writer for the Washington Post article by Philip Rucker decided to use the phrase “anxiety high….”
Anxiety high in campaign’s final days as voters prepare to render judgment on Trumpism
- Feeling restless, wound-up, or on-edge
- Being easily fatigued
- Having difficulty concentrating; mind going blank
- Being irritable
- Having muscle tension
- Difficulty controlling feelings of worry
- Having sleep problems, such as difficulty falling or staying asleep, restlessness, or unsatisfying sleep
Even if you only have number six if this worry consumes much of your time and leads to obsessing or ruminating over what Trump is doing to the country, I suggest you have high anxiety.
Afterthought:
I’m reminded of the Mel Brooks Broadway play and movie, “The Producers” which was about the production of a play designed to fail called “Springtime for Hitler.” Maybe someday Brooks can write “Springtime for Trump.”
Addendum:
“The whole thing is crazy,” he says. “Trump was never a politician. He was never a senator. I don’t think he was ever president of his high-school class. And then he got himself elected president of the United States. He didn’t expect to win. He didn’t take it seriously. Three hundred million Americans didn’t take it seriously. Now they do.”
Brooks, who views Trump’s anti-Muslim travel ban as poorly planned and poorly executed – his parents came to the US as kids – does not revile the new president in the kneejerk way most movie people do. “Trump doesn’t scare me,” he says. “He’s a song-and-dance man. Pence [the vice-president] and Bannon [Trump’s scheming henchman, a kind of Dick Cheney without the radiant, cherubic charm], those guys make me nervous.” He adds: “We are not talking about Athenian democracy here.”
Democrats traumatized by 2016 are having pre-midterms nightmares (Politico)
Despite forecasts of a Democratic House takeover, liberals grappling with ‘PTSD’ are braced for another surprise election disaster.
(Democratic pollster John Anzalone, a Hillary Clinton campaign alumnus who spent election night 2016 in Clinton’s Manhattan war room) said the shock of Donald Trump’s upset victory, contrary to most forecasts, still hangs over many in the party. “There’s some PTSD,” he said.
That is not an exaggeration. A study published last month in the Journal of American College Health found that one quarter of college students experienced “clinically significant” symptoms of trauma from the 2016 election results.
At Vassar College in upstate New York, the college Democrats are moving their results-watching party to a new venue over concerns that revisiting the scene of their 2016 letdown would be too upsetting for some students, according to a member of the group. At Brown University in Rhode Island, the College Democrats have taken the same precaution after experiencing a “collective flashback” to Trump’s victory during a discussion of election night planning.
A September AP/MTV poll found that 61 percent of Democrats between 15 and 34 reported feeling anxious over the midterms, up 22 percentage points from July. (emphasis added)