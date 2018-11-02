Donald Trump lies. In his first nine months as presidents, fact-checking services like The Washington Post, found he averaged five lies as day.

Now it’s much worse. In the seven weeks leading up to this year’s midterm election, the president of the United States told 1,419 outright false or misleading claims — an average of 30 a day.

Trump lied 6,420 times in his first 649 days as president, the Fact Checkers database shows.

His tsunami of misinformation picked up as he hustled around the country for rallies trying to drum up support for he and GOP candidates. Each rally, Fact Check says, being 35-to 40 suspect claims, which are repeated in interviews with media and talks with press before and after each trip.

Trump often lies about his “accomplishments,” claiming numbers that never check out and actions that never occurred but the one thing he could claim is the fact that he is, without a doubt, the president who has issued more lies in less time than any other person who ever served in the nation’s highest ranking elected official.

When you add up the lies from recent rallies (including press interviews), he issued 84 lies on Oct. 1 from a rally and adjoining appearances in Johnson City, TN, 83 in Houston and 78 in Mesa, AZ.

These lies do not count his Twitter tweets.

Notes Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly of The Post:

The president’s proclivity to twist data and fabricate stories is on full display at his rallies. He has his greatest hits: 120 times he had falsely said he passed the biggest tax cut in history, 80 times he has asserted that the U.S. economy today is the best in history and 74 times he has falsely said his border wall is already being built. (Congress has allocated only $1.6 billion for fencing, but Trump also frequently mentioned additional funding that has not yet been appropriated.) In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump emphatically denied he had imposed many tariffs. “I mean, other than some tariffs on steel — which is actually small, what do we have? . . . Where do we have tariffs? We don’t have tariffs anywhere,” he insisted. The newspaper responded by printing a list of $305 billion tariffs on many types of U.S. imports. Nearly 25 times, he has claimed that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was No. 1 in his class at Yale University or at Yale Law School. The law school does not rank, and Kavanaugh graduated cum laude from the college — the third level, below summa cum laude and magna cum laude. At the time, Yale granted honors rather liberally, so nearly 50 percent of the class graduated with honors, with half of those cum laude. This is one of those facts that can be easily checked with a Google search, yet the president persists with his falsehood.

Donald Trump is a con man, has been most of his life. He lies to make money and he lies to sexually harass women. He lies without remorse and his lies are cheered by a “base” of angry malcontents who, like him, ignore facts and wrap themselves in bigotry, racism and ignorance.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...