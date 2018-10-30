For the sake of argument say Trump has absolutely no anti-Semitic beliefs or feelings, which is a stretch I think.

Shortly after I, a Jew, married a non-Jewish woman my wife had to explain to her parents why using the phrase “jewing them down” was offensive. Any bets whether Trump has ever said those words? Given truth serum what would he say about what he thought when he heard his daughter was marrying a Jew and converting? My bets are that he was appalled.

Okay, so let’s say that there’s not an anti-Semitic bone in his body. So, this merely means he’s not an all-purpose white Christian bigot. He just loves us Jews, he just wants to keep America white Christain and Jewish.

Others need not apply.

Send the U.S. Army to the border to keep them out. According to the latest reports, despite Fox News exaggeration, “the caravan now numbers about 3,500, and is expected to shrink substantially before getting close to the United States border with Mexico. That is far fewer than the number of soldiers the Pentagon said would be deployed.” (NY Times)

This is the message Trump sent via Tweet:

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you!

The Trump fantasy orders: lock and load, don’t fire ‘til you see the whites of their eyes, I love the smell of napalm in the southwestern morning.

Even if Jews are okay Trump is still a bigot when it comes to every other religion.

He is still a bigot when it comes to every other skin tone aside from white, and despite putting on a show with his black supporters, does any rational person believe he has never said the n-word and has the beliefs that go with the words?

Need I go into his sentiments about the LGBT community?

Just because the synagogue killer wasn’t a Trump fanatic like the MAGA bomber doesn’t mean that the way Trump through his hate-mongering has promoted a culture of solving problems through violence didn’t influence him. Trump is fueling anti-Semitism by allowing his minions to spew lies about the caravan. Consider this from the NY Times ( George Soros survived Nazi-occupied Hungary):

But as the country processes the cumulative trauma of two actual crises that occurred inside its borders — a spate of pipe bombs sent to the president’s political opponents, and the massacre of 11 people at a synagogue by a man who spewed anti-Semitic vitriol and called immigrants “invaders” — there is clear overlap between the hatred and delusion that drove this lethal behavior and the paranoia and misinformation surrounding the caravan. The baseless claims that George Soros is financing the migrants as they trek north, which carry a strong whiff of anti-Semitism, have been one of the most consistent themes of commentary on the caravan from the right. And their persuasive power was evident over the weekend in interviews at the president’s rally in Murphysboro, where several people described Mr. Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist, as the caravan’s mastermind and made assertions like “I’m positive he’s the one behind it,” “It looks a tad staged,” and “All these people are being paid off.”

According to another article in the NY Times: “It took the importuning of his Jewish daughter and son-in-law to craft a powerful statement of outrage at anti-Semitism after Saturday’s slaughter at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Then Mr. Trump went back into partisan mode, assailing his enemies. By the evening’s end he was tweeting about baseball, and on Sunday he went after another foe.”

If Trump isn’t an anti-Semite, he sure doesn’t much care about acts of violence committed by anti-Semites.

Somewhere in the land of the deranged, there may even be a left-wing zealot being inspired right now by the Trumpian endorsement of violence. They too may take his words as an endorsement of violent action against the right.

And what about kids thinking that the way to solve petty disputes is with their fists instead of by talking?

How do you teach your children to say “sticks and stones can break my bones, but words will never hurt me?”

Trump believes in sticks and stones.

This is what Trump has wrought.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...