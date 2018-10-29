The latest domestic terrorism that left 11 dead at a Pittsburgh synagogue this weekend capped another round of violence and partisan anger that is ripping America to shreds.

At its core is the vile, insulting rhetoric of president Donald Trump, who routinely praises white supremacists, body-slamming Congressmen while inciting rabid crowds with expressions of hate and seamless encouragements of violence.

Trump is the ringmaster of the political circus that dominates American government and life but he is not alone is promoting partnership over patriotism. Former Democratic vice president Joe Biden brags that he could “kick Trump’s ass” in a street brawl and protests on both sides of the political divide too often devolve into violent action.

Any talk of “unity” or “bridge building” is just that — talk. Democrats talk about impeachment of Trump is they get control of Congress. They promise to find a way to remove newly seated judge Brett Kavanaugh is they can, which probably spurs enough votes to make sure they cannot.

Neither of America’s two political parties have a leader. Republicans join in the reality show hoopla led by Trump, an actual former host of one of those kind of shows that deliver nothing close to reality.

Democrats, in the meantime, are split between two partisan fights — one against Republicans and Trump and a second within their own party between liberals and moderates.

“The Fake News is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our Country,” Trump tweeted this weekend.

“You could say [Democrats are on the] defensive after encouraging the mob scene at the Kavanaugh hearings,” Sen. John Cornyn (Tex.), No. 2 Republican in the Senate, added in another tweet.

But some Republicans admit Trump and their party must accept some blame.

“The idea that Trump and conservatives share no blame for scaremongering on immigrants and the refugees is really ridiculous,” said William Kristol, a veteran conservative commentator and Trump critic who is Jewish — and was called a “loser” by Trump at a Saturday rally in Illinois. “A little dignity and cessation of ‘what-about-ism’ or ‘you-too-ism’ would be welcome.”

“The White House would say, well, listen, it’s on both sides, and the president’s just hitting back. And I understand that,” said the lambastic former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on CNN. “And I think a lot of those tactics helped him win the presidency. But he’s now the leader of the free world. . . . I would love to see this stuff dialed back on both sides.”

Politics from both sides feed the frenzy.

“Political candidates and people in public life now literally repeat the rhetoric of white supremacists,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt noted on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

American presidents set the nation’s tone and the tone of Donald Trump is confrontational, hateful, insulting and promotes violence.

He’s not alone in this but, as president, he sits at the top of a pyramid that must collapse before the nation does.

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

