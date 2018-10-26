I don’t know what is more alarming, the New York Times report that administration officials were so worried about Trump giving away classified information that they leaked this to the NY Times or that they were somewhat reassured by the fact that Trump “rarely digs into the details of the intelligence he is shown and is not well versed in the operational specifics of military or covert activities.”

Here is yet another indication that Trump is not “all there” when it comes to critical thinking. This reckless behavior is part and parcel of his out of control narcissism. He does what he wants when he wants to do it. This childish “I’m rubber you’re glue” Tweet came at 4:00 AM on Thursday: “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

No matter what sensible advice he is given by experts. In this case, it is intelligence experts. In other instances, it comes from trade and foreign policy experts.

We have a president who is unmoored from reality and from the consequences of his actions. If this alone doesn’t make him psychologically unfit for office I don’t know what does.

Trump is like an ever-expanding balloon full of hot air, or I should say the highly flammable hydrogen of Hindenberg infamy and methane, aka smelly fart gas.

It is a volatile and noxious mixture of bluster, bullying, and buffoonery which amazingly hasn’t exploded. This balloon is so resilient to bursting it keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger. When will it go KaBoom?

I wonder just how long he’ll be able to defy the laws of physics. We can only hope that sometime after Nov. 6th the balloon will burst.

The story not getting as much coverage as it should because of the coverage of bomb news is about Trump using an insecure iPhone which the Chinese and Russians can and probably are listening in on.

Considering the incessant condemnation of Hillary Clinton for having an insecure private email server Trump’s reckless behavior is especially egregious.

Consider what former White House Chief Information Officer for Pres. George W. Bush Theresa Payton told Axios: noting that it’s tough to assess just how bad things are “without knowing what information was accessed, when, and how.” she added: “What it could mean, in a worst-case scenario, is that China and Russia have had access to the president’s most intimate and delicate conversations, and that they could be using that knowledge to exploit perceived weaknesses and gain an upper hand in trade negotiations and possibly even military operations.” “If true, this may be the largest, most significant breach of White House communications in history.” This is the President of the United States, potentially blabbing secrets to intelligence agencies around the world and even including the fat hacker sitting on his bed listening in on his iPhone conversations.

Hal Brown, MSW is a retired psychotherapist who has of necessity become an expert on Trump’s malignant narcissism and related psychopathology.



