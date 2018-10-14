A number of political operatives in Washington say that if the son of vice president Joe Biden had not died in 2015, his dad would be president today and Donald Trump would not be destroying America while fattening his bank account at taxpayer expense.

Joseph R. Biden III, the former Delaware attorney general known as “Beau” died of brain cancer at age 46 and led vice president Biden to not run for president in 2016. Many Washington watchers think Biden could have beaten Hillary Clinton in the primaries and Donald Trump in the general.

They now push Joe Biden to seek the 2020 nomination as a good chance to defeat Trump in his bid for a second term.

Biden says he will decide by January on whether or not to run but he is traveling the country to appear on behalf of Congressional Democratic candidates in a midterm election that could wrest control of at least the Democratic House of Representatives away from Republicans.

The former vice president is talking a lot like a man who wants Trump out of the White House.

“The example we’re showing the world is sad,” Biden tells campaign crowds. “Our values are being shredded. Our democracy is under assault. A president has put his own interest before those of our ideals.”

Biden uses strong words say Trump has “debased” American values while ceding “global leadership to tyrants and thugs.”

“The question is not who Donald Trump is,” Biden said at a rally for Lt. Col. Amy McGrath,” a former fighter pilot trying to seat Rep. Garland “Andy” Barr in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District. “America knows who he is. The question is, ‘Who are we?’ ”

Biden said Trump, who tries to portray himself as a strong, tough man, is some that he could have “beaten the hell out of” when they were in high school.

Even now, Biden told a campaign crowd in Kansas, a physical fight between he and Trump would be short and Trump would be on the ground.”

Trump is already insulting Biden. Columnist Juan Williams writes in The Hill:

Trump’s insults reveal an insecurity. He knows Biden is the best Democrat to take back the White House. Why? The Democrats’ political fortunes in the 2020 presidential race hinge on winning back the white, working-class voters in the middle of the country. At the moment, Biden is the best Democrat to speak to those voters.

Polls show Trump’s appeal to white, working-class voters in the midwest is dropping — down 18 percent in a recent Reuters-Ipsos.

Trump has already lost with educated suburban swing voters, especially white women, over his separating children from parents at America’s borders, embrace of Russian president Vladimir Putin and his seemingly endless string of chaotic and contradicting tweets.

Working-class whites in the Midwest and south say Trump’s trade wars are hurting them and feel he hasn’t kept his promises.

The tax-cut that Trump and Republicans felt would help them is a flop.

“Real average hourly compensation actually fell in the first quarter after the tax reform was passed,” says Bloomberg Opinion writer Noah Smith. Only about 4.3 percent of the working class saw any benefits from the cut.

Writes Williams:

That makes it easy for Democrats running this year and in 2020 to make the case that Trump’s tax cuts benefited the wealthiest one percent of Americans while doing almost nothing to put more money in the pockets of the working class of any race.

When Democratic Congressional candidate Lt. Col. Amy McGrath introduced Biden in Owensville, Kentucky, last week, the crowd began to chant, “Run Joe, run.”

That chant trumps the “lock her up” cries we heard in 2016.

Pun fully intended.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

