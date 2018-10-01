In a not-so-surprising twist of the rollercoaster ride for Brett Kavanaugh’s questionable appointment to the United States Supreme Court are new revelations from classmates of his that his accounts of his drinking were both understated and untrue.

Same for his claim of virginity during his high school days at Georgetown Prep.

The delay in a final Senate vote on whether or not to confirm Kavanaugh to the highest court in the land comes with an additional background investigation that may turn up more inconsistencies in his testimony and comments.

While Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee have tried to limit the list of witnesses the FBI will interview this week, the agents may pursue leads that could include Elizabeth Rasor, ex-girlfriend of Mark Judge, Kavanaugh’s friend and classmate at Georgetown Prep. She has told other that Judge revealed a lot about himself in boasts about sexual antics that involved both himself and Kavanaugh during their high school days.

“Everyone is assuming that Kavanaugh is beloved by every classmate and every woman he ever mentored. Sometimes overachievers weren’t all that popular,” former FBI assistant director Tom Fuentes tells Politico. “He’s very vulnerable in this as well, even to someone lying. Could his nomination withstand any additional accusations, true or untrue? Maybe not.”

Former Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez says a drunken Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party during their freshman year at the college. FBI agents plan to interview her this week.

Another Yale classmate, Charles “Chad” Lukington, now an instructor at North Carolina State University. says he was a friend of Kavanaugh during their college days says he is “deeply troubled by what has been a blatant mischaracterization by Brett himself of his drinking at Yale.”

“On many occasions I heard Brett slur his words and saw him staggering from alcohol consumption, not all of which was beer. When Brett got drunk, he was often belligerent and aggressive,” Ludington says.

Other former classmates at Georgetown Prep say the same about the Supreme Court nominee who unleashed an angry attack against Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

One female acquaintance of Kavanaugh during his days at Georgetown Prep, Renate Schroeder, a student at an all-girls’ Catholic School, is upset over Kavanaugh’s listing of himself at a “Renate Alumnius” in his yearbook. That phrase was considered a boast by Georgetown Prep guys who claimed a sexual conquest of the young woman.

Ironically, Schroeder, who is now married, signed a letter supporting Kavanaugh with 64 other former female students who said they knew or dated Kavanaugh during his high school days.

Now she says:

I learned about these yearbook pages only a few days ago. I don’t know what “Renate Alumnus” actually means. I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I think Brett must have me confused with someone else, because I never kissed him. I will have no further comment.

Some former classmates of Kavanaugh at Georgetown Prep say he is a “Jekyll and Hyde” monster who puts on a sober face to some and becomes a drunken, abusive “bastard” to others.

Two of those students refuse to all use of their names, admitting fear of him and his powerful connections inside the White House.

“As his nasty tirade before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week proves, he can be a vengeful bastard who usually hides his hate and anger,” said one. “But payback is always on his mind with anyone he feels has wronged him. If he makes it to the Supreme Court, payback will be a bitch.”

