At this point in the latest tense week in the Supreme Court fiasco starring Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, Christine Ford, Deborah Ramirez, a third victim to be named, the Republican-Controlled Senate Judiciary Committee, we know these established facts:

Donald Trump — a serial sexual predator, misogynist, accused sexual pervert and established liar — nominated ultra right-wing judge Brett Kavanaugh for what could well be the swing vote who could Supreme Court back into the dark ages.

Kavanaugh was an established party animal at Georgetown Prep, an exclusive Jesuit all-boys private school in suburban Maryland. He bragged about his membership in school “keg clubs” and had a reputation among students as a hard party guy who liked to drink and enjoy liberties with girls who attended all-girls prep schools in that part of suburban Maryland.

Mark Judge, a close friend and a recovering alcoholic who drank and partied with Kavanaugh in high school at Georgetown Prep, wrote about a buddy named “Bart Kavanaugh” who puked in his car and passed out from drinking. In the same book, he called Georgetown Prep “Loyola Prep.” He also described masturbation parties at the school.

Another buddy of Kavanaugh, conservative activist Ed Whelan, in a tweet, claimed it was someone else who attacked Christine Blasey Ford in a high school drinking party at a private home more than 30 years ago. Ford found that Whelan examined her Linked-In web listing before she went public with the charges that Kavanaugh tried to rape her.

Kavanaugh says incident never happened. Judge says he can’t remember if any such thing happened. Whelan says it happened but it was not Kavanaugh who pinned Ford down on a bed, covered her mouth to stop her screams while trying to remove her clothes and the one piece bathing suit.

Kavanaugh says he never did anything like that to anyone.

Really? Deborah Ramirez, a freshman at Yale with Kavanaugh, says he dropped his pants, stuck his penis in her face and forced her to touch it.

“Not me,” says Kavanaugh. Other say it was. One of those who attended the drunken brawl at Yale screamed out his name after he dropped his pants.

Is Kavanaugh telling the truth?

I believe the women, not him.

Kavanaugh, incredibly, told a Fox News interviewer Monday that he remained a virgin while in high school.

“I did not have sexual intercourse, or anything close to sexual intercourse, in high school or many years thereafter,” he told Fox News.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS: So you’re saying that through all these years that are in question you were a virgin? BRETT KAVANAUGH: That’s correct. MACCALLUM: Never had sexual intercourse with anyone in high school? B. KAVANAUGH: Correct.

That claim, given his drinking and partying reputation as a student at Georgetown Prep, suggests he is lying.

I graduated from a public school in a Bible belt region of the Blue Ridge Mountains more than a decade before Brett Kavanaugh. I wasn’t a virgin. Neither were most of my male classmates (and several of the female ones).

I do not, for a second, believe Brett Kavanaugh escaped from Georgetown Prep as anything close to the goody two-shoes he claims.

I doubt anyone else with a brain does either.

The record suggests he is both a sexual predator and a liar.

We already have that in the White House. We may already have one on the Supreme Court: Clarence Thomas.

We don’t need another.

_______________________________________________________

