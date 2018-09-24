As a second woman, this time a classmate of his at Yale, has now accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, and other reports say he lied in confirmation hearings for both the Supreme Court and other judicial positions, the question that must be asked is: Did anyone really investigate Donald Trump’s latest nomination to the highest court in the land?

“There are so many indications of his own lack of credibility,’ Sen. Mazie Hirono on Hawaii said of Kavaugh while appearing on CNN”s “State of the Union” on Sunday after Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken party at Yale.

Ramierez says Kavanaugh dropped his pants, thrust his penis in her face and “caused her to touch it ” without her consent.

“I think an F.B.I. investigation would be warranted,” he told The New Yorker magazine.

This latest charge comes on top of Christine Blasey Ford’s graphic description of Kavanaugh pinning her down on a bed and trying remove her clothing during a teenage party in suburban Maryland when he was a 17-year-old student at Georgetown Prep.

Details on another incident involving Kavanaugh may be coming from attorney Michael Avenatti who says he has a client with “information about misconduct by Kavanaugh in high school.”

Kavanaugh’s response:

This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen. The people who knew me then know that this did not happen, and have said so. This is a smear, plain and simple. I look forward to testifying on Thursday about the truth, and defending my good name—and the reputation for character and integrity I have spent a lifetime building—against these last-minute allegations.

Yet this is the same Brett Kavanaugh who bragged in his high school yearbook about his membership in “keg” clubs who hosting parties for other students with kegs of beer.

At Yale, Kavanaugh pledged to the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, which was known among students for “wild and misogynistic parties.” He also was a member of the all-male “Truth and Courage Society,” better known among Yale students as the “Tit and Clit” group.

One Yale student says Kavanaugh could be shy when sober but became “aggressive and even belligerent” when drunk.

Former U.S. Senator Russ Feingold , a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, says he caught Kavanaugh lying more than once in testimony before the committee.

Writes Feingold:

Lying under oath cannot and must not be rewarded with a seat on the nation’s highest court, and lies cannot remain unchallenged.

So as an illegitimate administration goes to work attacking the credibility of a brave woman recounting her assault, let’s recognize the enormously cynical hypocrisy: The nominee they’re desperate to protect is a calculated liar who uses dishonesty to advance his own career. And any denial of these accusations by Kavanaugh before the committee must be viewed in the context of his multiple earlier lies under oath to that same committee.

In recent years, Kavanaugh’s compulsive nature apparently led him to charge up tens of thousands of dollars on three credit cards in 2016 to purchase season tickets and playoffs ones for Washington Nationals baseball games for “a handful” of friends.

The Washington Post found Kavanaugh got into debt with excessive credit card spending more than once. He reported card debt between $60,00 and $200,00 on three credit cards and a loan in 2006, the same year he was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Court.

The Post reported his credit card debt exceeded his cash accounts and investment assets again in 2015 but the debt was mysteriously gone by his last filing when nominated to the Supreme Court by Trump.

