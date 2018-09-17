The lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford says her client is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington to detail what she says was a sexual attack by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were high school students in separate private prep schools in suburban Washington more than three decades ago.

“She is,” Debra Katz told NBC’s Today Show Monday. “She’s willing to do whatever it takes to get her story forth.”

Over on Fox & Friends, White House counselor said: “This woman should not be insulted and should not be ignored” but added that the White House stands by Kavanaugh, whose nomination appeared to be on a fast track towards approval before Ford came forward.

“On Friday, Judge Kavanaugh ‘categorically and unequivocally’ denied this allegation,” White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Monday. “This has not changed. Judge Kavanaugh and the White House both stand by that statement.”

Ford says Kavanaugh and friend Mark Judge were “stumbling drunk” when they cornered her in a bedroom during a teenage party of Maryland and Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her through her clothes, tried to pull off her clothing and a one-piece bathing suit underneath her clothes while he covered her mouth with his hand when she tried to scream.

Katz, a Washington lawyer who handles high-profile sexual abuse cases for women, said Ford’s statements are “not a political motivated action.”

“She believes that these allegations obviously bear on his character and his fitness, and the denials of course bear on his character and fitness,” Katz adds.

Two GOP Senators who are retiring at the end of this term, joined in with Democrats to urge a delay in Thursday’s scheduled vote until the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from Ford.

Private rumblings among some Republican Senators say Ford’s revelations could sink Kavanaugh’s confirmation because of the GOP’s narrow 51-49 majority. If Democrats hold firm, it would take just two Republican Senators to vote against Kavanaugh to kill his nomination.

The White House last week released statements from a number of women who say the allegations are not the Kavanaugh knows but the yearbook for Georgetown Prep, his high school, contains statements about his penchant for partying and membership in two drinking clubs.

Friend and former student Judge, now a journalist and filmmaker, wrote about his days as a “Gen-X alcoholic” and about hard drinking times in high school, including references to a “Kavanaugh” who threw up in cars and passed out from heavy drinking.

Capitol Hill Blue has reached two former classmates of both Kavanaugh and Judge who said the two were close friends who liked to party, drink hard and pursue sexual adventures with teenage girls.

Ford says she was 15 when Kavanaugh, then 17, tried to rape her.

