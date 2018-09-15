In a letter now in the hands of the FBI, a woman charges Supreme Court justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh throwing her onto a bed in a locked room and trying to force her into sex while he was in high school and she was also a teenager.

Reports Nicholas Fandos and Michael S. Schmit:

The letter says that Mr. Kavanaugh, then a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in suburban Washington and now President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, had been drinking at a social gathering when he and the male friend took the teenage girl into a bedroom. The door was locked, and she was thrown onto the bed. Mr. Kavanaugh then got on top of the teenager and put a hand over her mouth, as the music was turned up, according to the account. But the young woman was able to extricate herself and leave the room before anything else occurred, the letter says.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh says. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.”

The other boy, Mark Judge, now a conservative journalist who writes for the Daily Caller and Weekly Standard, claims it didn’t happen either. Kavanaugh, he said, was into sports and not “into anything crazy or illegal.”

Other students at the school during that time say privately that Kavanaugh was also “into girls” and that he and Judge probably wouldn’t have considered an aggressive assault on the young girl illegal or crazy.

“He was ‘all hands’ to those who dated him,” said one student, who asked not to be identified, about Kavanaugh reputation with dates. “He was a horny high school student, as were most of us.”

Kavanaugh was a high school student at a time when girls his age took birth control pills, saying they “helped ease cramps.” Even Catholic high school girls used that excuse and took the pills.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice of America, says the woman’s account of the alleged assault must be taken seriously.

“The charge of sexual assault against Brett Kavanaugh is disqualifying and we call on him to immediately withdraw his nomination for the Supreme Court,” she said.

Unfortunately, such a charge, however, is not considered serious by most Republicans in Congress, not with a president charged with such behavior and worse.

Donald Trump is accused of sexual assaults by more than a dozen women along with a woman who said he raped her when she was an undersage model in Manhattan several years ago.

The rape charge disappeared amid reports that money changed hands, a practice we now know was normal for Trump and his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Trump’s first wife, Ivana, in her divorce filings, charged him with rape.

Trump never denied the sexual activity. He only claimed that they were married at the time and “a man can’t be charged with raping his wife.”

Like so many of his claims, Trump lied. A married man can be charged with raping his wife if she says “no” and he doesn’t stop. Jose Santos in the Washington Heights area of New York City went to prison for raping his wife. Ivana Trump dropped the charge as part of a negotiated deal for the divorce settlement but still says Trump “made me feel violated” during sex.

Are the juvenile antics of a horny teen a valid reason for not gaining an appointment on the Supreme Court? Yes, but it is not the only reason to keep Kavanaugh off America’s top court.

Senator Patrick Leahy, who represents Vermont, says Kavanaugh misled the Senate in his confirmation hearings, not only for the Supreme Court but also when appointed to the District of Columbia Circuit Court.

Wrote Leahy in the Washington Post on Sept. 13:

Last week, I uncovered new evidence that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh misled the Senate during his earlier hearings for the D.C. Circuit Court by minimizing and even denying his involvement in Bush-era controversies. I gave him the opportunity to correct his testimony at his hearing last week; he chose instead to double down. Kavanaugh was asked more than 100 times about this scandal in 2004 and 2006. He testified repeatedly that he knew nothing about the source of the information; that he received nothing that even appeared to be prepared by Democratic staff; and that he never suspected anything unusual, or “untoward.” But emails I released last week show that then-Republican Senate Judiciary Committee counsel Manuel Miranda regularly shared obviously ill-gotten, inside information with Kavanaugh, which Miranda often asked be kept secret. With the rush to confirm Kavanaugh, the Senate has vetted only 7 percent of his White House record. And Republicans are intent on keeping the rest hidden. On Thursday, Republicans repeatedly blocked subpoenas that would have answered these questions. And the White House is withholding an outrageous 102,000 pages of records, the “most significant portion” of which relates to judicial nominations. The chance that these records do not contain evidence relevant to Kavanaugh’s truthfulness under oath? Approximately zero.

“I cannot support a nominee for a lifetime seat to our highest court who cast aside truth in pursuit of raw ambition,” Leahy writes. “Unimpeachable integrity must never be optional.”

Let’s see. Kavanaugh lies under oath and treats women as sexual objects — a perfect nominee for the Supreme Court by fellow sexual predator and liar Donald Trump.

