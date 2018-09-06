Donald John Trump, the corrupt reality TV show host who conned enough of the Electoral College electors, but not the majority of voters in the 2016 debacle of a presidential election, calls an Op Ed column by a member of his senior staff a “gutless editorial” and Bob Woodward’s book, “Fear,” a “total piece of fiction.”

When I heard those statements by Trump, I first thought he was talking about himself.

He’s the gutless one at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington and his sham presidency is the “total piece of fiction.”

“There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first,” the senior official writes. “It may be cold comfort in this chaotic era, but Americans should know that there are adults in the room. We fully recognize what is happening. And we are trying to do what’s right even when Donald Trump won’t.”

That official adds:

The bigger concern is not what Mr. Trump has done to the presidency but rather what we as a nation have allowed him to do to us. We have sunk low with him and allowed our discourse to be stripped of civility. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic. There is a quiet resistance within the administration of people choosing to put country first. But the real difference will be made by everyday citizens rising above politics, reaching across the aisle and resolving to shed the labels in favor of a single one: Americans.

Woodward’s book says Trump’s former chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and former staff secretary Rob Porter routinely removed papers from Trump’s desk to stop him from taking action.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis disregarded Trump’s order to assassinate Syrian President Basher al-Assad and told his staff: “We’re not going to do any of that.”

Capitol Hill Blue applauds The York Times for letting the senior Trump staff member remain anonymous while they published his details about the “quiet resistance” by several on the White House staff who uses subterfuge when necessary to stop Trump’s nation-threatening antics and the proven stupidity of the man who is a documented “idiot.”

We also recognize Woodward’s book for what it is: A well-documented and carefully researched work from an accomplished, Pulitzer Prize winning reporter whose reputation is far more credible than any of Trump’s daily sputtering of lies and false claims.

Woodward’s book and the heroic efforts of a Trump senior official to let Americans know that “there are adults in the room” at the White House continue to expose Donald John Trump as a proven “gutless coward” whose verbal diarrhea coats America with the stench of corruption from his toxic mouth.

