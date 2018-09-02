As one of the “baby boom” generation, I lived and worked among three U.S. Presidents who could have served in the military during the Vietnam war.

Bill Clinton, the first Vietnam-era President, defied military service with multiple draft deferments, including a questionable one obtained while he studied as an Rhodes scholar in Britain.

George W. Bush served in the air reserves in Texas, but that service was marred by reports of his use of that role to avoid serving in combat in Vietnam.

Barack Obama was too young to serve in the the military during Vietnam. As our youngest president, he avoided military service completely as the draft wound down after the war. He said he considered the military, but choose another route for public service.

Donald Trump used a claimed “bone spur” in his ankle that may or may not have existed since no medical records have ever appeared to support what kept him out of war. His doctor, now long dead, never produced any proof that Trump suffered from bone spurs.

Three failed presidential nominees — Democrats John Kerry and Al Gore along with the late Republican John McCain — served in the military and fought in Vietnam. McCain, a Navy aviator, spent years in a Viet Cong prison in Hanoi after being shot down — lost early in primaries on one bid but won the nomination to lose against Barack Obama in 2008. Al Gore lost to George W. Bush as did Kerry in Bush’s re-election to a second term.

To date, no veteran of one of America’s most controversial wars, has run this country. The last American president to serve in war was George H.W. Bush, shot down over the Pacific in World War II. Like McCain, he was a Navy aviator. The elder Bush failed to win a second term, losing to proclaimed draft dodger Clinton.

Three of our last five presidents did not serve. Two of the three served two terms. The third’s second term will most likely be decided by voters in 2020.

George W. Bush used reserve service to stay out of war. Ironically, he became the president who tapped the reserves and National Guard to fight in Iraq and Afghanistan during his terms.

As America honored and buried John McCain this past week — a fitting tribute to a war hero who tried twice to become president and failed — one has to wonder: Does serving your country matter in today’s America?

A draft dodger beat a World War II veteran trying to seek re-election.

America’s current “president” is a foul-mouthed, skirt-chasing liar draft dodger who abuses the office of the presidency to “punish” anyone who disagrees with him by stripping security clearances without valid reasons while he avoids the law, traditions and decency?

Sad? Absolutely.

Disgusting? Without a doubt.

Irreversible? Only time can say. Special Counsel Robert Mueller is building a documented case against Donald Trump’s corruption and crimes against the Constitution. That’s step one.

In November, voters can take the second step in the midterm elections that could change the leadership of Congress.

Step three should be the final one to rid our nation of the loathsome son-of-a-bitch who threatens the sanctity and security of the United States of America.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...