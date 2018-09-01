In New Jersey, a billboard calls Republican President Donald Trump “Our Leader The Idiot.”

New York activist Neil Harrison paid for the billboard in Union Township, a town of about 60,000 people about 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of New York City.

Harrison says he’s paying for the billboard to promote the documentary film he’s producing.

Township spokeswoman Natalie Pineiro says she returned to work this week to find “dozens” of voicemails from residents and were more than 100 comments on the town’s Facebook page.

Response is “overwhelmingly negative,” Pineiro says and adds she wasn’t sure how long the billboard will stay up.

OutFront Media rents space on the billboard but did respond to requests for comment.

Township officials sent out a tweet explaining the billboard is privately owned, so the township has no role in approving what is placed there. The tweet called the billboard “potentially offensive.”

