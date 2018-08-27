It is said that a man’s character can be seen, by the enemies he makes. The late Sen. McCain’s character, must have been made of titanium.

Considering, our sitting president refuses to acknowledge the fact that the late Sen. John McCain (after five years as a prisoner of war), is the very definition of a war hero: A war hero, who spent his life in political service to this country.

My not so dear Mr. President Trump, just who exactly do you consider deserving of an official presidential statement? Veterans (and their families everywhere), need to know.

So it is with a sad heart, we say goodbye to Sen. John McCain.

I disagreed with some of his policies — but I still respected the man. He may have been fond of dirty jokes and his normal speech peppered with some profanities, but at the end of the day he was real.

Unlike Trump, who is plastic, molded into a winnable candidate. But he slipped his leash and now his true colors are there for everyone to see. He is manipulative, vindictive and small in mind, understanding and spirit — the best example of the Peter Principle we will ever see.

If you are religious….pray, if you are not religious then meditate, sending hope to the president. If you are neither, then find a safe bolt hole to ride it out. To quote Bette Davis: “Fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.”

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...