“Truth isn’t truth,” says President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, explaining why he’s wary about pushing the president into an interview that he says could be a perjury trap.
Giuliani’s statement is reminiscent of a comment from another Trump aide last year about “alternative facts.”
Giuliani used the line “truth isn’t truth” Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” with Chuck Todd. He was trying to make the case that having Trump sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team wouldn’t accomplish much because of the he-said-she-said nature of witnesses’ recollections.
The ex-New York mayor cited as an example former FBI Director James Comey, who has said that Trump pushed him at a private meeting to ease up in the federal investigation of former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump has disputed that.
“I am not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani said. “And when you tell me that, you know, he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth and he shouldn’t worry, well, that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth. Not the truth.”
When Todd replied: “Truth is truth,” Giuliani responded: “No, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth. . Donald Trump says, ‘I didn’t talk about Flynn with Comey.’ Comey says, ‘You did talk about it,’ so tell me what the truth is.”
The comments left Todd flummoxed, but not Comey. The former FBI chief tweeted: “Truth exists and truth matters. Truth has always been the touchstone of our country’s justice system and political life. People who lie are held accountable. If we are untethered to truth, our justice system cannot function and a society based on the rule of law dissolves.”
Trump and his aides have been accused of spreading lies and disinformation. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway famously referred to such claims early last year as “alternative facts.”
_______________________________________________________
Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
Guiliani’s “truth isn’t truth” instant meme reminded me of one of the greatest foreign language movies of all time RASHÔMON directed by the legendary director Akira Kurosawa and starring the extraordinary Toshiro Mifune.
The movie, named for the city where the events occur, is based on a short story written by Ryūnosuke Akutagawa. It is an examination of the subjective nature of truth. It is set in feudal Japan where three men who are sheltering from a storm discuss an incident where a bandit raped a woman. The story shows how a person’s point of view and their egos can drastically affect how they remember and interpret the same event.
Wikipedia has a good summary of the story.
The story has a good ending when the one truth is revealed. A priest who didn’t witness the events listens to the contradictory accounts of the bandit, samurai, woodcutter, and wife who did. As explained in Wikipedia:
These deceptions and lies shake the priest’s faith in humanity. He is brought back to his senses when the woodcutter reaches for the baby in the priest’s arms. The priest is suspicious at first, but the woodcutter explains that he intends to take care of the baby along with his own children, of whom he already has six. This simple revelation recasts the woodcutter’s story and the subsequent theft of the dagger in a new light. The priest gives the baby to the woodcutter, saying that the woodcutter has given him reason to continue having hope in humanity. The film closes on the woodcutter, walking home with the baby. The rain has stopped and the clouds have opened revealing the sun in contrast to the beginning where it was overcast.
We can only hope for such an ending in the saga of Trump.