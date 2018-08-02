America’s tarnished president, Donald John Trump, has told 4,229 lies in 558 days.

Fact-checking services, which depend on truth and not hyperbole, documents Trump averages 7.6 lies a day — almost double the 4/9 lies he told at the beginning of his sordid time in the White House.

In his first year as president, he told 2,140 false or misleading claims. Now, just six months into his second year, the total is almost double, primarily because he averaged 16 lies a day in June and July.

No president in American history has lied so often, so flagrantly and so routinely as Donald John Trump.

Even worse, no leader of America has openly coddled up to and sucked up to enemies of the nation, from the unbalanced leader of North Korea to the killer dictator of Russia.

So the liar is also a contemptible traitor, a tyrant elected to office by a minority of voters in the 2016 election, a treasonous president with known ties to the Russian mob and a criminal under investigation by a special counsel, the Department of Justice, the New York Attorney General and the Maryland Attorney General.

No other president in history has been sued by so many small business vendors as those who have against Trump for non-payment of bills for work on his real estate projects. No president has declared bankruptcy for as many times as Trump. He is the only president in American history charged with raping a 13-year-old model in Manhattan or sexually harassing so many women in filed statements.

No president except Trump has paid off as many women to keep quiet about their affairs. No other president in American history was taped bragging about “grab ’em by their pussies” as his version of foreplay or laughed on the radio when a shock jock called his daughter “a piece of ass.”

And no other recent president in American history has refused to release tax returns and withdraw from his business interests to prevent getting rich by deals with foreign governments. Trump continues to pocket millions from foreign governments that stay at his hotel in Washington and his extravagant golf resorts.

Donald John Trump is a liar, a crook, a con man, a serial sexual predator and a traitor to America.

Even worse, so are those who continue to work for him in the White House or serve as his cabinet secretaries.

So are those who continue to support him as he pillages America, steals from the nation’s treasury and destroys America.

if you support Trump, you are — in our considered and informed judgment — co-conspirators in treason against America and collaborators with the worst traitor to ever emerge within our government.

May you all burn in hell.

