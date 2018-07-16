The headline said it all: “Trump, Treasonous Traitor” in Sunday’s New York Times.

A column by Charles M. Blow Detailed the actions of the traitor-in-chief:

Trump is right now, before our eyes and those of the world, committing an unbelievable and unforgivable crime against this country. It is his failure to defend.

Blow concludes:

This is an incredible, unprecedented moment. America is being betrayed by its own president. America is under attack and its president absolutely refuses to defend it. Simply put, Trump is a traitor and may well be treasonous.

Blow is not alone among the increasing number of Americans who feel that the current resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is a traitor who seeks to destroy the nation he swore to protect and defend.

While Trump, who lies so much as President (nearly 4,000 documented lies since becoming president) claims he nor his campaign had anything to do with the Russian attempts to undermine the 2016 election, the indictment shows that Russian hackers attempted to break into the servers in opponent Hillary Clinton’s personal offices immediately after Trump said in a news conference:

I will tell you this, Russia: If you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.

To date, the team of special counsel Robert Mueller has either indicted or obtained guilty pleas from 32 people: Four Trump advisers, 26 Russian nationals, three Russian companies, a California resident and a London lawyer. Three former Trump aides have already pleaded guilty.

Recent disclosures show close Trump associate Roger Stone is a “man of interest” to Mueller and was closely involved with Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who served as a pipeline of hacked information from Clinton to the Trump campaign and the press.

So what is Trump doing about this? Oh, he is cozying up this week to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, a leader who kills his political enemies. At a press conference in London last week, Trump said:

I think I would have a very good relationship with Putin if we spend time together. After watching the rigged witch-hunt yesterday, I think it really hurts our country and our relationship with Russia. I hope we can have a good relationship with Russia.

The “witch hunt” is Trump’s name for Mueller’s investigation and the indictment last week of 12 Russian intelligence agents for their involvement in the plan to discredit Clinton and turn the election over to Trump.

Reported the Times:

The 29-page indictment is the most detailed accusation by the American government to date of the Russian government’s interference in the 2016 election, and it includes a litany of brazen Russian subterfuge operations meant to foment chaos in the months before Election Day. From phishing attacks to gain access to Democratic operatives, to money laundering, to attempts to break into state elections boards, the indictment details a vigorous and complex effort by Russia’s top military intelligence service to sabotage the campaign of Mr. Trump’s Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said the indictment is “further proof of what everyone but the president seems to understand: President Putin is an adversary who interfered in our elections to help President Trump win.”

In light of the new information, Schumer urged Trump to cancel his meeting with Putin because “glad-handing with Vladimir Putin” is “an insult to our democracy.”

Republican Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse agrees that Trump meeting with Putin is stupid.

“Putin is a murderer. He has ordered the assassinations of political adversaries and used outlawed chemical weapons to do it,” Sasse tweeted. “He oversees Russian military units that shot down Malaysian flight 17 and murdered almost 300 civilians.”

The indictment says the Russian hackers communicated with “a person who was in regular contact with senior members of the presidential campaign.” That person was Roger Stone, who also met regularly with Trump.

The indictment paints “a portrait of a coordinated and well-executed attack that targeted more than 300 people affiliated with the Clinton campaign, as well as other Democratic Party organizations. They implanted malicious computer code into computers, covertly monitored their users and stole their files that led to a series of disastrous leaks.”

Notes Thomas Rid, professor of strategic studies at John Hopkins University:

Even from a historical perspective, I can’t think of a case when someone went into this level of naming and shaming. This is really significant.

It was a blatant attack against democracy and the government of the United States and one that served the personal lust and greet of one man: Donald J. Trump, the traitor who committed treason against the United States of America.

