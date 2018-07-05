Someone on Facebook Wednesday, upset at my criticism of the current corrupt occupant of the White House, claimed that I — and all other Americans — must “support our president, right or wrong.”

Wrong.

As an Americans, we have the right — and many would say the duty — to not support any president or elected official who does not do his or her job.

The complainer also said we “must respect the office of the president.”

Hogwash. How can we respect a “president’ who, himself, shows no respect for the law, the Constitution or the office?

Consider just a few of the facts (something Donald John Trump ignores):

Our “president” paid off a porn movie star in an effort to keep her quiet about a sexual encounter he claimed never happened. If it never happened, why shell out more than a hundred grand to keep her quiet? Our “president” is under investigation by the New York state attorney general’s office for multiple violations of the law for using his “charity” to fund his personal expenses, reward campaign contributors and commit other illegal acts. The federal special counsel investigating potential conflicts of interest by Trump and his campaign, along with obstruction of justice, is closing in with the help of the “president’s” former personal attorney who knows a lot about the illegal, immoral and unethical actions or the man that some suggest we should “support” and “respect.” many of his “executive orders” have been deemed unconstitutional by federal courts. Proven “fact checking” services, including those of CNN, the BrookingS Institution and others, find Trump has lied more than 3,000 times during his presidency, an all-time high, by a huge margin among those who have served in the office.

“The recent disputes over President Trump’s language during bipartisan negotiations over the fate of DACA and his claims about the U.S. trade balance with Canada illustrate his tenuous relationship with the truth,” says James Pfiffner of the Brookings Institution. “When a president continues to insist that his previous false statements are true, the institutions of government become corroded and democracy is undermined.”

The American flag flew upside down at our home on the Fourth of July, a recognized symbol of America in distress. America is in serious distress because of the racist, bigot and hater who is its president.

Incredibly, Trump’s ardent supporters claim he is not racist but how else can one describe a man openly supported by white supremacist and racist hate groups, who said those involved in a racist rally in Charlottesville that left a woman dead were “people of good moral value,” who disparages Muslims, people of color and immigrants.

Trump’s real estate company has been cited multiple times by federal agencies for trying to avoid renting apartments to African Americans. When he owned casinos, he did not want to hired black accountants, saying: “Black guys counting my money! I hate it. I think such a guy is lazy and laziness is a trait in blacks.”

“When you lie down with dogs, you get up with fleas,” claims an old saying. Those who endorse and support Trump should be scratching until their skin bleeds.

During my time on the dark side as a political operative, I worked for two presidents: Ronald Regan and George H.W. Bush. I served three Congressman: One as press secretary, another as chief of staff and the third as a special assistant on the House Science & Technology Committee.

For five years, I was vice president for political programs for The National Association of Realtors and supervised what was then the largest political action committee in Washington.

These roles gave me some insight into how government works — and more often doesn’t work — and what might make a good or bad president.

During that time, I only met a few elected officials worthy of support or respect. Too many were bottom feeders.

None, however, reached the depths of corruption, dishonesty or treachery than the current occupant of the White House.

In my opinion — and a considered opinion of one who has been there and served those who ran the government — Donald John Trump is a racist, a bigot, a hater and a corrupt man who is looting America to serve his personal greed and massive ego.

He is a traitor who should be in prison and not destroying America from his perch at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

