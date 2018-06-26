The debate (if what happens in political disagreements nowadays can be called an actual “debate”) over the uproar from tweeter-in-chief Donald Trump and his band of hardcore followers against a restaurant owner who asked press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave her establishment is a classic case of hypocrisy.

Trump supporters claim the owner of Red Hen Restaurant violated the law and was rude by asking Sanders to leave the establishment in Lexington, VA Friday night because her presence upset the staff.

Owner Stephanie Wilkinson, by all accounts, handled the matter quietly, asking Sanders privately to leave between the appetizers and dinner.

Sanders then used her boss’s favorite communications tool, Twitter, to tell her followers about being told to leave the restaurant and claimed the incident and her reaction said more about Wilkinson than her.

She used her “official” White House twitter account to attack a private citizen, which has raised eyebrows of ethics experts.

“Sarah, I know you don’t care even a tiny little bit about the ethics rules, but using your official account for this is a clear violation of 5 CFR 2635.702(a). It’s the same as if an ATF agent pulled out his badge when a restaurant tried to throw him/her out,” tweeted Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics.”

The actions of Sanders as spokesman for the president who lies constantly to the media, the public, Congress and just about everyone else tells us more than we need to know about her and her involvement in the most sordid presidency since Richard Nixon.

Sanders repeats Trumps lies in press briefings, claiming they are facts that do not exist. Like her boss, she berates reporters, calls mainstream media “fake news” and conceals far more truth than facts.

Trump, in a tweet complaining about what happened at the Red Hen, said:

The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!

Those who frequent the Red Hen say Trump’s claims are not true. Experts in the restaurant and retail business agree that the president, as usual, is lying.

“Look at the eaves under the roof,” says John Asadoorian, founder of Asadoorian Retail Solutions in Washington, in an interview with The Washington Post.. “They look awfully clean. If it was in really bad shape, it would be black. That paint could be peeling. Take a [look] a block up and down the street from this restaurant, and that building looks like the nicest building within a block.”

Lexington health inspectors, who monitor food service establishments in that area, have found no health or sanitation problems.

In February, the heath inspector gave the restaurant a clean report.

The same cannot be said for what health inspectors have found at the Trump International Hotel’s food facilities in Washington or Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where the president spends most of his weekends at taxpayer expense.

In April of this year, inspectors in Washington, DC, found the hotel dirty in nine categories — unsanitary food contact surface, improper food holding temperatures and improper food storage that results in cross contamination.

The inspector also found the hotel’s license did not list four separate food preparation area. The inspector told the hotel to contact the D.C. Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affaires to “remedy the issue.”

Then inspectors returned in May, they found the hotel out of compliance in at least four areas and the district regulatory is still waiting to hear from the hotel.

Mar-a-Logo routinely fails inspections. Florida found 13 code infractions in 2017.

At Trump rallies, security personnel operate on orders to “forcibly remove” anyone who protests or questions the president in a manner he feels is “inappropriate.”

Trump has offered to pay the legal expenses for anyone who attacks those who oppose him at rallies. He urges his faithful to “kick their ass.”

Trump supporters stand and cheer when he assails his opponents with threats, obscene slurs and promotion of violence against those who disagree with him.

But they decry anyone who takes action against Trump.

Double standard? Absolutely. In the world of Donald Trump, it is also standard operating procedure.

