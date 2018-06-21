Donald Trump lied outright in his tweet that claimed Republicans applauded loudly when he mentioned his work against South Carolinian Mark Sanford, who lost his Congressional seat in last week’s state primary, say three Republicans members of the House at the meeting.

“Had a great meeting with the House GOP last night at the Capitol,” Trump claimed in a tweet Wednesday. “They applauded and laughed loudly when I mentioned my experience with Mark Sanford. I have never been fan of his.”

Applause? Nope. Boos. Yep. The party of Trump booed him when he called Sanford “a nasty guy.”

Didn’t happen, said Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash. He and other House Republicans were “disgusted” with Trump’s remarks.

“House Republicans had front row seats to @POTUS’s dazzling display of pettiness and insecurity,” Amash tweeted. “Nobody applauded or laughed. People were disgusted.”

Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania said no Republican cheered.

“Categorically false,” he tweeted after Trump’s latest lies.

Rep. Scott DesJarlais of Tennessee was another Republican who said Trump’s claims were wrong.

Normally, Republicans disgusted with Trump keep quiet when he lies but three came out after his gloated about any role he might have played in Sanford’s defeat to state Rep. Katie Arrington, who says she will be “more supportive” of Trump.

Costello is not seeking re-election this year, saying he is leaving Congress because of the “partisan political environment.”

