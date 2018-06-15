Bad week for wannabe American dictator Donald John Trump.

His reality show episode poorly disguised as a summit meeting with North Korean leader and mass murderer Kim Jong Un was a poorly-run show where he made concessions but never received anything of substance.

Writes Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria of The Washington Post:

The real headline of the Trump-Kim summit should have been: “U.S. weakens its 70-year alliance with South Korea.” The most striking elements of Trump’s initiative were not simply that he lavished praise on North Korea’s dictator, Kim Jong Un, but also that he announced the cancellation of military exercises with South Korea, adopting North Korea’s own rhetoric by calling them “provocative.”

As usual, Trump cozies up to dictators who savagely kill their own countrymen and women and ignores longtime allies — typical action by a traitor.

Over at The New York Times, David Leonhardt notes:

Trump himself delivered the expected tweet on Friday morning: “The IG Report is a total disaster for Comey, his minions and sadly, the FBI.” The real story of the report is quite different. It finds that Trump’s claims of a “rigged system” to protect Clinton are outright fabrications. They are, as is so often the case with Trump, lies. And the report finds no reason to lose confidence in Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign. That investigation appears to be rigorous, fair and nonpartisan — which is precisely why it scares Trump and his enablers so much. An even more savage blow to the president who isn’t came from New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood who filed suit with charges that Trump and his family misused money from his foundation

“As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality,” Underwood said. “This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the foundation accountable for its misuse of charitable assets.”

Underwood has been on the job just over a month but the AG”s office has spent more than two years investigating this latest Trump scam, which includes flagrant violations of campaign finance laws, lavish self-dealing and widespread illegal collusion with his presidential campaign.

Underwood’s office also submitted referral letters to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Election Commission and both are expected to open investigations into suspected illegal activities and violations of the law that could bring touch criminal charges and the threat of prison time.

Trump, the lawsuit details, turned the foundation into and illegal arm of his presidential campaign, directing expenditure of funds that violate federal laws that prohibit use of foundation funds for political use.

The foundation raised $2.8 million in campaign funds in a fundraiser in Iowa.

Other violations, the lawsuit reports, include payment of $10,000 for a portrait of Trump, which is against tax laws that prohibit use of foundation funds for tax purposes and payment of $100,000 to settle a tax dispute between the city of Palm Beach and Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago resort.

The lawsuit wants millions of dollars in restitution to New York state and wants Trump and his three eldest children — Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric — barred to working with or any other involvement with any charities in New York or other states that have ties to any state charities.

Legal experts tell Capitol Hill Blue the lawsuit lists serious charges that could be one of the “smoking guns” that might being Trump’s House of Cards tumbling down.

