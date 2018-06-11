How much destruction does wannabe president/king Donald Trump have to inflict upon America before his pandering Congressional leadership and morally deficient supporters accept what he is: A dangerous criminal guilty of fraud, obstruction of justice and treason.

Like the coward he is, Trump waited until he was safely on Air Force One before ordering his representatives to pull out of the G-7 signatory agreement after agreeing to it while in Canada.

Trump claimed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, “insulted” America in his comments at the end of the meeting. He called Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” and accused him of “false statements.”

Then he dispatched two aides to up the insult ante on Sunday morning talks shows.

“There’s a special place in hell for any foreign leader that engages in bad-faith diplomacy with President Donald J. Trump and then tries to stab him in the back on the way out the door,” said Trump trade advisor Peter Navarro said on “Fox News Sunday.” “And that’s what bad-faith Justin Trudeau did with that stunt press conference.”

“POTUS is not gonna let a Canadian prime minister push him around,” Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, told Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “He is not going to permit any show of weakness on the trip to negotiate with North Korea.”

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Robert D. Hormats, advisor uo Republican and Democratic presidents at a dozen Group of 7 summit meetings, starting at the first in Rambouillet, France, in 1975, when it was still the Group of 6, told The New York Times.

“The irony is this institution that was designed largely by the United States was really designed to shore up alliances and political relationships and resolve economic issues. This just served to do the opposite of that.”

Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s foreign minister, meeting with reporters after Trump’s abrupt about-face, says that if anyone should be insulted, it was Canada,. Trump, she said, cited a national security justification for his tariffs on steel and aluminum.

“The national security pretext is absurd and frankly insulting to Canadians, the closest and strongest ally the United States has had,” she said. “That is where the insult lies.”

Adds Roland Paris, a former foreign affairs advisor to Tredaux:

“Big tough guy once he’s back on his airplane,” Paris said on Twitter. “Can’t do it in person, and knows it, which makes him feel week. So he projects these feelings onto Trudeau and then lashes out at him. You don’t need to be Freud. He’s a pathetic little man-child.”

Consider what America has become: A vapid nation with a morally challenged former TV reality host president who lies constantly and is under multiple investigations for conflict of interest, obstruction of justice, fraud and other acts typical of a con artist.

Congress is run by a corrupt congregation of yes men and yes women who let the president run wild with no concern or control.

Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post notes that Trump enablers like Kudlow or Chief of Staff John Kelly used to argue:

We are a moderating influence. It would be worse without us. He isn’t that bad. But they do not moderate Trump, and he is that bad — irrational, cruel, impulsive, anti-democratic and stubbornly ignorant. Trump attacks the things they ostensibly believe in (e.g. democratic alliances, defense of democratic values, the international free-trade system, the rule of law). Nevertheless, they stay on.

They sit back while Trump loots the U.S. Treasury, rolls back protections for consumers, disregards increasing threats to the environment and shows more concern for saving jobs in China than in the country he promised to “make great again.”

His real goal is to make “American disintegrate and end” and he’s doing all that he can to achieve that goal as his cult-like following cheer him on.

Trump’s rape of America has only just begun.

