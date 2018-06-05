America’s wannabe emperor Donald John Trump cancelled a visit by some of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl winning team, citing the protests by players who knelt instead of standing during the national anthem.

Odd claim by a president with a bad habit of substituting facts with fiction since none of the Philadelphia team participated in such protests.

What really pissed Trump off was a decision by several of the players to skip the White House ceremony because they really don’t care much for him or his lies-laden rhetoric.

Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith tore into Trump in a Twitter tweet Monday:

So many lies. 1. Not many people were going to go 2. No one refused to go simply because Trump ‘insists’ folks stand for the anthem 3. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti military.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney had a few things to say about Trump:

The Eagles call the birthplace of our democracy home, so it’s no surprise that this team embodies everything that makes our country and our city great. Their athletic accomplishments on the field led to an historic victory this year. Fans all across the country rallied behind them because we like to root for the underdog and we feel joy when we see the underdogs finally win. I’m equally proud of the Eagles’ activism off the field. These are players who stand up for the causes they believe in and who contribute in meaningful ways to their community. They represent the diversity of our nation—a nation in which we are free to express our opinions. Disinviting them from the White House only proves that our President is not a true patriot, but a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend. City Hall is always open for a celebration. Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. of Pennsylvania, invited the Eagles to, instead, take a tour of the Capitol in Washington.

“I’m skipping this political stunt at the White House and just invited the Eagles to Congress,” Casey said in a tweet.

Other critics brought up Trump’s racism.

“It shouldn’t be hard to understand why black players might not want to go to the house and shake the hand of or hang out with someone who made excuses for white supremacists in Charlottesville and has attacked their teammates,” said Rashad Robinson, executive director of Color of Change, a civil rights group that supports the protesting NFL players.

