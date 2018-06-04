Former Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner says Donald Trump has replaced the Grand Ole Party with something he doesn’t recognize or support.

“There is no Republican Party,” he said last week at a party rally in Michigan. “There’s a Trump party. The Republican Party is taking a nap somewhere.”

New York Times columnist Charles Blow disagrees:

No sir, the Republican Party as you knew it — and I knew it — is in a Trump-induced coma. As Trump dragged down your party, Republican voters cheered, and your so-called leaders have cowered. Congressmen have shielded and protected him, excused and accepted him. The party as a whole — or at least the vast majority of it — has turned its back on much of what it once held dear, and heretofore adhered to: a common sense of morality, ethics and norms or propriety. To be clear, much of what Trump has surfaced among Republicans has always been there — sexism, racism, xenophobia, anti-immigrant hysteria — but Trump has elevated it, venerated it, and branded it. This is the Trumpublican Party, a party reborn in Trump’s own image, one existing to worship him with blind allegiance and follow him with mindless obeisance.

I worked on the dark side of politics for a dozen years in Washington, much of it as an operative for the GOP. They paid me enough to ignore their racism, their homophobia and their blatant sexism. It is not a coincidence that I left politics the same year I joined Alcoholics Anonymous and got sober.

Virginia, where I now live, has had its share of Republican flakes like Virgil Goode, the Muslim-hating bigot who represented parts of this area but finally fell when even the rednecks couldn’t take him any more.

To be fair, other parties have their crackpots. In Virginia’s 10th Congressional district up in the northern part of the Commonwealth, Nathan Larson still lives with his parents and is running as an independent Libertarian.

Larson’s platform: He supports a “patriarchal system” that states women must remain under the control of men. He favors abolishing age restrictions for marriage and any laws against marital rape and he says white supremacy is a “system that works.”

Larson wants to legalize incest and says Adolph Hitler was “a good thing for Germany.”

Virginia Libertarian party official Bill Redpath says the state party expelled Larson from its ranks.

For his campaign, Larson crafted two web sites, one promoting legal suicide for convicted pedophiles and/or “potential sex offenders” and another devoted to “incels,” ones who rant and rave about feminism and claims that “female empowerment” has deprived them of sexual gratification.

Both were shutdown by their web hosts but The Washington Post reportsthat “incels” are part of an Internet subculture that is gaining media attention.

Larson is also a convicted felon who pleaded guilty in 2009 to threatening to kill President George W. Bush or Barack Obama as “an act of civil disobedience meant to call attention to the tyranny of the U.S. government. He spent 16 months in a federal prison with another three years of supervision but can still run for office after Gov. Terry McAuliffe restored voting and civil rights to thousands of convicted felons in Virginia.

One other point: Larson says he voted for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson in the 2016 Presidential election but says he now supports the “cultural changes” by President Trump.

Looks like the inmates are taking over the asylum once called America.

_______________________________________________________

