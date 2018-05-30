In so many ways, foul-mouthed Rosanne Barr is the poster child for legions of supporters of Donald Trump.

Like Trump and most of his followers, she is racist, homophobic and a stranger to the truth. Her pontifications are laced with lies.

Also, like Trump, she goes too far, as she did with an attack on Valerie Jarrett, an adviser to former President Barack Obama, in a tweet that said “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apses had a baby=vj.”

That gave the ABC television network the reason it needed to fire Barr and terminate her television show — a revival of an old show that played to the bigotry, racism and hate that defines Trump and his cult.

The show became a hit because it played to the baser instincts that helped racist Trump “win” the 2016 presidential election with a minority of the votes and documented help from the Russians. ABC should have known better but a “hit show” means money.

Barr, like Trump, promotes outlandish right-wing conspiracy tales about a Democrats running a pedophile ring in Washington and claims that Democratic businessman and philanthropist George Soros is a Nazi.

The cult of Trump praised Barr as outspoken, provocative and “not politically correct” and that appeared to work for until she called a successful black woman “an ape.”

Trump utters such insults as a matter of course. He calls political opponents “traitors” and “unpatriotic” and tells Nigerian immigrants to “go back to their huts” while calling white supremacists ‘very fine people.”

ABC fired Barr, which was long overdue. The network was stupid to put her back on the air.

Too bad the network can’t fire Trump like NBC did when they dumped him as host of “The Apprentice.”

Sadly, Trump represents a dark side of America that festers like a rapidly growing cancer.

Writes Roxanne Gay in The New York Times:

The problem is that Donald Trump is a toxic president who amassed his power through the provocation of hate. He has behaved as if conservatism and racism are synonymous when, in fact, they are not. The problem is that having a major character on a prominent television show as a Trump supporter normalizes racism and misogyny and xenophobia. President Trump often seems like a living embodiment of Ms. Barr’s Twitter feed, and many of his most vocal supporters revel in that. They revel in the freedom and the permission to be racist.

Donald Trump’s very existence in the White House proves America is still a racist nation dominated by bigotry and hate.

Until that problem is confronted, we will have more Donald Trump’s at president and more Rosanne Barr’s polluting the airwaves.

