Steve Chapman, writing for the Chicago Tribune, puts it best:

Donald Trump has many serious flaws, including incorrigible dishonesty, rampant narcissism, contempt for women and a fashion sense that makes him think that hairstyle of his is flattering. But nothing compares to his most prominent, crippling and incurable defect: He’s dimmer than a 5-watt bulb. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was reported to have called the president a “moron” — emphasizing that term with an adjective I can’t repeat here. Forced to hold a news conference to praise the president’s intelligence, Tillerson was too honest to deny what he had said.

William T. Kelley, Chapman notes, taught Trump at the University of Pennsylvania and said: “Donald Trump was the dumbest goddamn student I ever had.”

Author Tony Schwartz, ghostwriter of “The Art of the Deal,” the book Trump claimed he himself wrote, says Trump has “a stunning level of superficial knowledge and plain ignorance.”

Read Trump’s endless series of tweets on Twitter and you will see glaring examples of misspellings, misuse of punctuation, misplaced capital letters and an apparent inability to compose a single literate sentence.

He contradicts himself, often in separate tweets or statements on the same day, then lies to cover up lies that fact checking services catch uttering day in and day out.

Tillerson called Trump a “fucking moron.” That’s an understatement.

Trump is a blithering idiot, elected by a minority of voters in the 2016 Presidential election — many of them lacking proper education or, themselves, an ability to grasp the English language or a shred of common decency or common sense.

He is the president of racists, of bigots, of haters and homophobes — a slob who would rather use the Constitution to wipe his flabby ass than read, understand or enforce it.

In recent days, he has gone out of his way to protect giant Chinese electronic maker ZTE while ignoring job needs in America.

“It was a bit odd to see Trump pull a complete 180, suddenly insisting that the company and its 75,000 Chinese jobs must be saved,” wrote Bess Levin of Vanity Fair.

No odd at all when one discovers that Trump’s decision to save Chinese jobs instead of American ones came just 72 hours after a Chinese government fund loaned the Trump Organization $500 million.

Levin wrote that Trump should have tweeted: “Look, China just pumped $500 million into a Trump Organization project so I had to do them a solid.”

Turns out the fucking moron is also a crook who takes bribes and a goddamned traitor to America.

_______________________________________________________

Copyright © 2017 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...