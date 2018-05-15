Donald John Trump promised to be “different” as candidate for President. He promised to “drain the swamp” of lobbyists and corruption in Washington, to cut taxes on the wealthy and restore jobs and dignity to our government and nation.

“I keep my promises,” he claimed over and over.

Like so much of what he says, he lied even about not lying.

He promised to use the economic clout of Medicare to force lower drug prices and claimed his predecessor, Barack Obama, kowtowed to the drug companies and curried favor.

Last week, Trump finally unveiled is plan to control drug costs. How? With incremental steps that are so minuscule that even drug industry stocks rallied at the news. The changes might mean lower prices a little for a few seniors.

Mark up another abandoned populist promise by Trump. The swamp is even bigger and making more money for him and his rich cronies.

Trump promised to “get tough on Wall Street” and tax hedge fund manager. Didn’t happen.

He promised to push for a $1 trillion infrastructure package that he claimed would create millions of jobs.

Instead, he decided to deregulate Wall Street, cut taxes for the hedge fund rich and forgot about the infrastructure promise.

Trump’s many lies resurrected an old political joke of “how do we know when our President is lying? When his lips move.

He also promised to release his tax returns after the election in 2016. Has anyone seen them? Maybe Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is still investigating Trump, his obstructions of justice and collusion with Russia.

He promised a “detailed and full press conference” to answer questions about First Lady’s failure to use a work visa while being paid as an immigrant in this country. Melania Trump lied at the Republican Convention about a college degree she never had and report suggest she also lied in her application for citizenship, which would make her an illegal alien. The press conference? Still waiting.

To paraphrase Mark Twain, there are three kinds of lies in America: Lies, damn lies and anything Trump says.

Bottom line? Donald Trump is a lying SOB that does not deserve our support or our allegiance.

