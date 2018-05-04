An old routine: Constant liar Donald Trump brings in a new attorney and changes his storm about the affair he claims he didn’t have with porn star Stormy Daniels but did pay $130,000 in hush money to keep it quiet right before the 2017 presidential election.

Does this bother the Republican leadership in Congress or his brain-dead followers who love to be conned?

Of course not. The GOP would have supported Osama bin Laden if he came out as a Democrat. They’ve proved that by looking the other way as Trump loots the U.S. Treasury and turns this once-proud nation into his version of a “reality show.”

Does it bother either of these groups that their beloved president now openly confirms he lied about knowing about the hush money payment? Nope. Do they shudder at the vision of Trump dropping his pants so Daniels could spank his fat, flabby butt during the sexual encounter she describes in graphic details? They loved it. Maybe it turned them on.

In separate investigations, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Justice Department officials are closing in on Trump’s lies, obstruction of justice, money laundering for the Russian mob and widespread bank fraud.

His illegal and immoral activities have existed for decades. Investigative journalist Jonathan Greenberg, working for Forbes magazine in 1984,, remembers interviews Trump calling on the phone, claiming to be “John Barron,” a name he often used to pose as a “spokesman” for himself, claiming Trump was far richer than the $200 million that Forbes Magazine claimed in its listing of America’s richest people.

It took decades to unwind the elaborate farce Trump had enacted to project an image as one of the richest people in America. Nearly every assertion supporting that claim was untrue. Trump wasn’t just poorer than he said he was. Over time, I have learned that he should not have been on the first three Forbes 400 lists at all. In our first-ever list, in 1982, we included him at $100 million, but Trump was actually worth roughly $5 million — a paltry sum by the standards of his super-monied peers — as a spate of government reports and books showed only much later.

Some Trump watchers say his refusal to release his tax returns is, in part, the face that they show he isn’t even a billionaire now. It’s all part of the con.

Go even further back in his sordid history and we discover that Trump’s claim to be an Ivy League college academic “star” is also bogus. “I did very well,” Trump said of his time at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School for business.

One of his professors, however, calls Trump “the dumbest goddamned student I ever had.” Trump, we now know, got into Wharton because his older brother lobbied “a friendly admissions officer.”

Even so, Trump claims:

Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. I went to an Ivy League college. … I did very well. I’m a very intelligent person.

Robert B. Reich, Secretary of Labor from 1993 to 1997 and writing in the Baltimore Sun, gives a much different picture of Trump :

He’s always been a con man. He conned hundreds of young people and their parents into paying to attend his near-worthless Trump University. He conned banks into lending him more money even after he repeatedly failed to pay them. He conned contractors to work for him and then stiffed them.

He adds:

Political conning is Mr. Trump’s genius. This genius — combined with his utter stupidity in seemingly every other dimension of his being — poses a clear and present danger to America and the world.

