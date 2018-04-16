The former director of The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it plain and straight in a one-hour conversation on ABC News Sunday.

“Our president must embody respect and adhere to the values that are at the core of this country,” James Comey told ABC anchor, George Stephanopoulos, on the program “20/20.” “The most important being truth. This president is not able to do that. He is morally unfit to be president.”

The one-hour segment came from a five-hour interview with the FBI director who served three presidents. He called Donald Trump “a serial liar” who treats women “like meat” and said the president is a “stain” on the nation and anyone who works for him.

He called on voters to remove Trump because they are his employers. He said the voters are “duty bound” rid America of the threat Trump is to the sanctity and safety of America.

“You cannot have, as president of the United States, someone who does not reflect the values that I believe Republicans treasure and Democrats treasure and independents treasure,” Comey said. “That is the core of this country. That’s our foundation.”

Trump, he said, acts like a mafia boss and destroys the nation’s “crucial norms” in ways that no president in American history has done or tried in history.

Comey says Trump’s ego-driven monologues are astounding:

It was him talking almost the entire time, which I’ve discovered is something he frequently does. And so it would be monologue in this direction, monologue in that direction, monologue in a different direction.

And a constant series of assertions that — about the inauguration crowd, about how great my inauguration speech was, about all the free media — earned media, I think was his term, that I got during the campaign. On and on and on and on. Everyone agrees, everyone agrees, I did this, the — I never assaulted these women, I never made fun of a reporter.

And — I’m sure you’re wondering what question did I ask that would prompt those? None, zero. I didn’t ask any questions that I recall.

In the 55 years that I have covered politicians as a newspaperman, written about them for newspapers, magazines and — later — the web, I have never encountered such a morally corrupt, putrid example of slime and corruption as Donald John Trump.

The sad fact that he is embraced by the rabid religious right showcases just how far America had gone off the rails. Whenever a self-styled “man of God” get in my face to praise Trump, it takes a lot of self-control to not beat into a pulp.

These so-called “evangelicals” claim Trump opposes abortion that, they say, is all that matters.

I blame the phony religious charlatans who exposed their real selves by aligning with Trump for the mess we are in. I blame the racists who wave Confederate flags and shout epithets about minorities. I blame so many others who have allowed our nation to become a stained cesspool run by Donald Trump.

Adds Comey:

The challenge of this president is that he will stain everyone around him. And the question is, how much stain is too much stain and how much stain eventually makes you unable to accomplish your goal of protecting the country and serving the country? So I don’t know.

We have to stop the son of a bitch. We have to stop him cold. Now, before it is too later.

