Typical uncompassionate response from president Donald Trump when a fire killed a resident in Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Trump tweeted:

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!

Not a word about one of his tenants dying. No concern about firefighter injuries in battling the blaze or two civilians injured by falling debris. Primarily, he offered praise for what he called a “well built building” and thanks for protecting it, not lives.

New York fire commissioner Donald Nigro said the 50th floor apartment was “virtually entirely on fire.”

“It’s a well-built building,” Nigro said at a press conference. “The building sure stood up quite wall.”

Firefighters reported smoke throughout tower and inspected Trump’s residence but did not say if it was damaged.

The Associated Press reports:

A raging fire that tore through a 50th-floor apartment at Trump Tower on Saturday killed a man inside and sent flames and thick, black smoke pouring from windows of the president’s namesake skyscraper. New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the cause of the blaze is not yet known but the apartment was “virtually entirely on fire” when firefighters arrived after 5:30 p.m. Sixty-seven-year-old Todd Brassner, 67, who was in the apartment, was taken to a hospital and died a short time later. Officials said four firefighters also suffered minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.

Trump acted like he didn’t even care about the death or the other injuries.

