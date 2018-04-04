The pathetic child-buffoon who currently occupies the big White building at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington proves, at the start of most days, just how undisciplined, petty and unreliable he always is when he picks up his smart phone and tweets his lie of the day.

Tuesday’s Twitter tweet:

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.

Cheatin’ Obama? Crooked Hillary? Donald Trump’s list of insults applied to those who disagree with him — a large and growing list — document his pettiness.

They also display his dependence on false information.

“Honest polling” from Rasmussen? Rasmussen Reports routinely puffs up numbers for those it supports and its numbers are most often wrong.

Notes Hope Yen and Emily Swanson of The Associated Press:

Rasmussen stands alone among frequent pollsters in finding such a high rating for Trump, and its findings are often seen as less reliable because of the automated calling method it uses. It’s against federal law to have computers dial cellphones, so a big chunk of U.S. adults who don’t have landline phones — many of them young people — cannot be represented in the survey.

The gold standard on polling — Gallup — found Trump’s job approval numbers at 39 percent — 11 points below the claim of Rasmussen of 50.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll last week found Trump’s approval rating at 42 percent.

In 2010, Rasmussen found then President Barack Obama’s job approval at 49 percent, while other polling numbers found him above 50 percent.

Writes David Von Drehle in The Washington Post:

Polls clearly show what the public makes of such posturing and shenanigans. The inability of Washington elected officials to resolve issues, even when the public strongly supports a certain outcome, is a major factor in the collapse of civic confidence. Such common sense might apply if Trump and others in Washington were in the solutions business. But it’s campaign season again, and we’ve all learned what that means: The art of the deal gives way to the art of the demagogue.

Washington is home to the political circus — ground zero for a degenerate as president and a Congress where the controlling party lets him dismantle our system of government one con at a time while sitting complacently by as treacherous traitors to America.

Inaction and ignorance breeds hate and bigotry and as long as those traits control America we will remain on the road to ruin.

