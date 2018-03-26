Porn star Stephanie Clifford (AKA Stormy Daniels) told the world Sunday that future president Donald Trump dropped his trousers and bent over so she could spank him in his hotel suite during a charity golf tournament in 2006.

“Turn around and drop ’em,” Clifford told Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, relating what she said to Trump.

The spanking, she said, accomplished one thing that others have tried and failed over the years: She got Trump to stop talking about himself.

Instead, Trump went to his second-favorite topic: Sex. He wanted some from her. She consented. Was she attracted to him? “No,” she told Anderson Cooper.

Those who watched Clifford’s appearance on 60 Minutes, which took up most of the show’s broadcast, can choose to believe or disbelieve her story about banging Trump and what followed, but the world already knows that Trump’s lawyer paid $130,000 to her just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about what did nor did not happen in that hotel room.

Trump’s sordid history with casual sex and harassment of women are documented facts. He admits it, brags about it, and is on his third marriage after cheating on his first two wives and appears to cheat regularly on his third.

“I moved on her like a bitch,” Trump said when he didn’t know he was being recorded on the set of “Days of Lives,” while talking about a woman they were about to encounter. “Yeah, that’s her. I better use some Tic Tacs just in case I start kissing her. You know, I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything.”

As president, Trump feels even more endowed with an ability to do anything, say anything and ignore any thoughts of decency, ethics or legality. It’s damaging the presidency and many feel he is damaging American beyond repair.

Clifford’s interview, billed by 60 Minutes as her “only one,” details an encounter with a man who promised a guest shot on a TV show if she would have sex with him A few days before the 60 minutes broadcast, former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal spoke with Cooper about her sexual affair with Trump right after third wife Melania Trump bore him a son and said he even tried to pay her for sex, which she said “hurt a lot.”

McDougal apologized to Melania on the air during the CNN interview but said Trump told her she was in love with her during the fling.

Both Clifford and McDougal are suing Trump over for his actions to try to silence them after their encounters with him.

“I regret that I had a relationship with a married man,” McDougal said in her interview.

Trump, of course, denies that anything happened with either Clifford or McDougal, just as he has denied what more than 20 other women charge him with doing over the years. A woman who says he raped her when she was a 14-year-old model. Trump claimed it never happened but money changed hands before she dropped the claim.

His pattern with those who charge him with such things is familiar: Deny anything happened, threaten to sue them, then pay them off and, if possible, do so with someone else’s money.

In Clifford’s case, the $130,000 paid in an attempt keep her quiet came from a home equity loan of Trump’s attorney. Investigations are trying to see if it was an unreported political donation to Trump’s campaign, since it came a week before the election as an attempt to keep a story that could affect the election from becoming public.

Funds to attempt to buy McDougal off came from National Enquirer owner David Pecker, who paid large sums to kill the story about his buddy, Donald Trump.

Trump deserved that spanking he got from a porn star in his hotel suite in 2006. He deserves a lot worse.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

