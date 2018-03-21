Former Central Intelligence Agency Director John O. Brennan thinks the Russians “may have something” embarrassing, salacious or damning about president Donald Trump.

Trump’s incredible “congratulations” to Putin for the faux “re-election” campaign in Russia adds fuel to the fire.

Brennan, appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program, said “I think he’s afraid of the president of Russia.

He’s not alone. A number of former and current operatives and officials say Trump increasingly acts like a man with “something to hide.”

Brennan, to Trump via Twitter: ““When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history.”

“The president is a textbook example of someone who has something to hide. Innocent suspects, as a general rule, do not actual guilty all of the time. Trump does,” says one recently retired CIA operative. “He should be shadowed and under surveillance.”

Writes conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin of The Washington Post:

Even if Trump didn’t read the briefing (always a strong possibility), one is struck by Trump’s reflexive deference to the Russian autocrat. At a time he lashes out at everyone from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to our trading partners to the FBI, he nevertheless bends over backward to avoid confronting the Russian tyrant. Instead of standing up for the United States, Trump rolls over for Russia.

Sen. John McCain isn’t subtle about Trump and Putin:

An American president does not lead the Free World by congratulating dictators on winning sham elections. And by doing so with Vladimir Putin, President Trump insulted every Russian citizen who was denied the right to vote in a free and fair election to determine their country’s future, including the countless Russian patriots who have risked so much to protest and resist Putin’s regime.

A key Republican in the Senate, South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham adds:

Every time you talk with Putin and you give him a pass, that emboldens him. So our friends in Britain are probably disappointed the president didn’t push back.

Concludes: Rubin:

Trump’s servility when it comes to Putin defies a benign explanation and takes us to the heart of the Russia scandal: What does Putin “have” on Trump, and why is Trump so reluctant to defend American interests when it comes to only this world leader? Mueller can ask Stephen K. Bannon and Michael Flynn about Trump’s mysterious passivity, but he might want to question outgoing secretary of state Rex Tillerson, too. He would no doubt be entirely candid and might have some important insights into Trump’s refusal to challenge Putin. Come to think of it, Mike Pompeo, the CIA director who has been nominated to replace Tillerson, might have something to say on this score as well.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...