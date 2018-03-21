Libidos of Presidents of the United States are legends.

John F. Kennedy took the virginity of a White House intern on the bed of First Lady Jackie when she was out-of-town in the 1960s.

Bill Clinton spent so much of his time between the legs of various women as both governor of Arkansas and later President that aides warned any woman in range to avoid being alone with him. He bedded former Miss America Elizabeth Gracen, intern Monica Lewinsky and several others.

So it can be argued that the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — Donald John Trump — is simply another horny President of the United States.

“If she had big boobs and a lots of hair, the boss would jump her,” says an ex-aide to Trump. “He’s promise her an apartment, lavish gifts, a guest spot on a TV show or more and then leave it to his lawyer to pay her off. His motto was ‘Find ’em, f— ’em and forget ’em’.”

Which explains why Trump is up to his flabby ass in female haunts of his past — including a porn movie star, an ex-Playboy model and one of the participants in his long-gone but not forgotten TV reality show.

More than a dozen women have gone on the record with stories of affairs, sexual harassment and even assault by the president. He won the election with a charge of raping a 14-year-old teen model hanging over his head and claims that when he wanted a woman — any woman — all he had to do was “grab their pussies.”

Trump is thrice married, having dumped first wife Ivana for then-mistress Marla Maples, married her and threw her out while admitting to multiple affairs before hooking up with nude model Melania. Stories abound about his trysts with others, including the porn star, while married to wife number three.

Is Trump simply a bad apple as leader of America or is he a representative of men in general in America?

The Journal of Marital and Family Therapy released a study of marital infidelity in 2017 that showed 22 percent of American men admit cheating on their wives and over one-third of marriages have one or both partners stepping out to sleep with others.

Those who study such things report those who have cheated are “350 percent more likely to do so again.”

in other words, there’s a lot of screwing around but they remain in the minority if studies and statistics are correct.

We already know that Trump represents a minority of those who voted for president of the United States. He lost the popular vote by more than three million voters. His “base” of support rests somewhere in the 30 percent range.

But a more serious question remains. Have American morals sunk so low that an adulterer also caught in thousands of lies as president and candidate has become the best we can do as leader of our nation?

Those who support Trump no matter what dismiss his affairs as “fake news” or say simply that it “doesn’t matter.”

He says an affair with porn star Clifford (AKA Daniels) “never happened” but does an innocent man’s lawyer pay her $130,000 to keep quiet about a fling he says never happened? Trump, his lawyers or even his colleagues have shelled out thousands of dollars to women of his past.

Those close to Trump says it cost “a bundle” to silence the former model who says Trump raped her at age 14. The former Playboy model got $150,000 from David J. Pecker, Trump supporter and owner of The National Enquirer, to shut up and go away.

Does a moral man nod his head and say, “Yes, she is” when shock jock Howard Stern calls his daughter, Ivanka Trump” a great “piece of ass?”

Americans one and all must answer such questions. Maybe they will do so at the ballot box.

We can hope.

