Even with all the resources and investigative power of a special counsel like Robert Mueller, the end of the Turmoil of Trump may come from his fling with a porn actress that he thought he had disposed of with $130,000 in hush-money.

An interview with Stephanie Clifford, who enjoys sex on film as Stormy Daniels along with sack time with others just for the hell of it, is scheduled for airing March 25 on 60 Minutes.

Trump’s growing team of legal vultures, are piling up millions in billable hours to derail the broadcast and is threatening legal lynchings of anyone who talks about what Trump did or did not do between Clifford’s legs.

The president, of course, denies any such activities with Clifford just as he claims no such activity with any of the other multitudes of women who have come forward and provide saucy detains of sex, harassment and assault. Such details lack credibility from a self-promoter who also brags about grabbing women in that place between their legs and enjoying sex with women who flock to “stars like me.”

White House insiders say first lady Melania Trump is about to walk and take son Barron with her. She may follow the route of Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump Jr., who filed for divorce this week.

The Trumps have separate bedrooms in the White House and insiders say the president is not allowed near hers. She has secret service agents stationed outside and they listen to her wishes, not his.

In public together, she seems distant and unhappy and some close to her said she is “miserable and wants out.”

Trump’s pre-nuptial agreements require his wives to struggle, if necessary, to “get back in shape” after pregnancy in a short time. Second wife Marla Maples disclosed that little detail and also says Trump ordered her to pose nude for Playboy magazine.

“Trump himself negotiated with Playboy for a spread on Marla. The price was up to $1 million, but she refused to pose nude; Playboy is still trying to get her,” Vanity Fair reported. The magazine also reported on the “get back into shape” details of their prenuptial agreement.

Trump also orchestrated a nude layout of Melania on is private Boeing jetliner.

“He’s a controlling son-of-a-bitch,” says one former close aide to the Trumps, who cannot discuss things publicly by name because of the binding non disclosure agreement she had to sign.

Trump tried to force White House aides and Cabinet members to sign such agreements when he became president but quickly learned that federal law, not his whims, outlawed such practices.

“I am the president,” he stormed at aides over his inability to demand such agreements. “If I want them, they must happen.”

They didn’t happen and some Trump aides now wonder what Rex Tillerson, the secretary of state that he fired through Twitter, might say publicly. Tillerson is certainly headed for a sit-down with special counsel Mueller.

“Trump promised to drain the swamp of Washington but all he did added to the toxin,” says one former department of justice investigator. “He started with an existing hole and made it deeper and when he is finally added to it, we can cover it over and start again.”

