President Donald Trump freestyled with the facts when talking trade with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The Republican described the discussion during a fundraising speech in St. Louis on Wednesday.
According to audio obtained by The Washington Post , Trump insisted that the United States runs a trade deficit with Canada.
Trump said Trudeau told him there was no trade deficit. Trump said he replied, “‘Wrong, Justin, you do.’ I didn’t even know. … I had no idea. I just said, ‘You’re wrong.’”
Trump claimed the figures don’t include timber and energy.
However, the Office of the United States Trade Representative says the United States has a trade surplus with Canada.
Indeed. That headline was about six words too long. J.
And here we have the reason Trump’s lawyers don’t want him to talk to Mueller. He simply does not know how to tell the truth. He would make “the definition if is” look like a minor violation.