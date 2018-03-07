A Florida woman who claims an aborted one-night stand with Donald Trump before he became president laughs about it now.

“Only an idiot thinks nailing Trump is something worth discussing? It means dealing with disgusting layers of fat trying to get to a sexual organ that won’t rise to the occasion,” she says. “He can’t get it up. He’s an old, disgusting fat man.”

She calls it “an aborted fling” at Mar-a-Lago in 2015.

“He pushed me up against the wall and the next thing I knew he had his hand between my legs and pulled my hand to his crotch. All I felt was fat. If he had a hard-on down there it was buried under all the lard,” she says.

She says others who have been objects of Trump’s “attempted hookups” report the same thing. He’s all bluster with no ability to perform.

“He’s simply not up to the task,” says another past sexual target of Trump.

“I’ve had casual hookups with men who know how to deliver,” she the Florida woman. “He couldn’t. Maybe he didn’t have his Viagra with him that night. I’d bet he’s impotent.”

We have no way of knowing for sure if she is telling the truth. A former Mar-a-Lago employee who has become a valuable source on information about Trump’s misbehavior at his private resort in Florida introduced her to one of our writers.

“I’m a party girl,” she says. “Trump likes to have party girls around. I was dressed for the part that night and I wanted to have a good time. But hooking up is a two-way street. Trump likes to party. It is harder now because he’s president and all those damn secret service agents are around but after his non-performance that night, I don’t need what he might offer. I find my party elsewhere now with men — and sometimes women — who can deliver what they promise. Trump couldn’t. If he tried to nail one of us now, he would be charged with ‘assault with a dead weapon.'”

The woman in Florida says she knows Stormy Daniels — aka Stephanie Clifford — the porn performer who is suing Trump over a hush-hush agreement that she says he never signed, even though his lawyer paid her $130,000 to keep quiet. Our source says Daniels did “get it on” with Trump.

“Stephanie is Trump’s type: Brassy, blonde (fake) and big tits. That combo used to turn him on. They got together back when he could get it up,” she adds.

Trump, she adds, still leers at women.

“He froths at the mouth when he spots a hot number. That’s the kind of sleaze he is but he is all talk and no action.”

Yep, that pretty well describes the not-so-much of a “man” who currently occupies 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...