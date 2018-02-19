The Donald and Russia’s crime ‘dons’

"With Trump, we have Russia, America's most dangerous enemy, and its ruthless organized crime organization, inside the White House with its fingers all over the government."

As the best fact checking services on the Internet and news media companies quickly discovered, President Donald Trump’s latest barrage of Twitter tweets over the weekend surpassed even his normally high load of lies and misinformation.

Ironically, the mouth that roared used Twitter to attempt to discrediting the latest indictments of Russians who swamped the 2016 American presidential election process. The latest charges identify Twitter as one of the two primary sources used by the Russians to spread the misinformation that helped Trump win his upset election.

Trump, in his usual bombastic, fact-less way, claimed the indictments exonerated him because they claim the Russians started their campaign before he announced his presidential run.

The Russian operation was not an instant, off-the-cuff, plan hatched as soon as he announced. Trump’s contacts with Russia go back well before the beginning of his “announced plans.” Investigators close to the special counsel investigation Robert Muller say, behind the scenes, that they are turning up “interesting” timelines that show Trump’s sudden desire to use Twitter as a sounding board right about some of his time in Russia promoting a beauty contest, borrowing money for his cash-strapped real estate projects and an attempt to build new “Trump Towers” in Russia.

They are also exploring links to the powerful Russian mob operations that exist in Brighton Beach in New York City, the same Russian mob that the FBI and New York City special investigation units focus on as a matter of course.

“The Donald is tight with the Russian mob don in Brighton Beach,” says a New York special unit investigator. “We’ve been monitoring their ties for more than two decades.” A “don” in organized crime lingo is the top man of the criminal organization.

Any case against Trump with the Russian mob may go to state courts because they have been investigating activities there for a long time and while Trump could try to fire Mueller as a federal special counsel he has not authority within the New York state justice system.

Additional federal indictments from Mueller are expected to show even closer connections between Trump, his campaign, and the Russia cyber-attacks against the United States. In addition, Mueller is reportedly close to a deal with former Trump campaign strategist Rick Gates and such a deal would included cooperation as a witness against the president.

He and others say special counsel Robert Mueller, one of the most respected federal prosecutors and former head of the FBI, is careful, exacting and patient as he closes the noose on Trump.

“With Trump, we have Russia, America’s most dangerous enemy, and its ruthless organized crime organization, inside the White House with its fingers all over the government,” says one prosecutor close to the case.

That’s why Trump is flying off the handle more often and lashing out as anyone he sees as an enemy or conspirator — a classic reaction by a cornered rat.

Notes CNN analyst Chris Cillizza:

The indictments of a baker’s dozen of Russians gives us a very clear window into not only the depth and breadth of the Mueller investigation, but also makes crystal clear what the Russians wanted in the 2016 election and the elaborate measures they undertook to make it happen.

As the indictments point out:

Defendant ORGANIZATION had a strategic goal to sow discord in the U.S. political system, including the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Defendants posted derogatory information about a number of candidates, and by early to mid-2016, Defendants’ operations included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump (“Trump Campaign”) and disparaging Hillary Clinton. Defendants made various expenditures to carry out those activities, including buying political advertisements on social media in the names of U.S. persons and entities. Defendants also staged political rallies inside the United States, and while posing as U.S. grassroots entities and U.S. persons, and without revealing their Russian identities and ORGANIZATION affiliation, solicited and compensated real U.S. persons to promote or disparage candidates. Some Defendants, posing as U.S. persons and without revealing their Russian association, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump Campaign and with other political activists to seek to coordinate political activities.

The new information wipes out Trump’s longstanding claims that the Russia investigation is a fraud. In some of his latest tweets, he now claims he “never said” the investigation is a hoax. Fact-checking services prove that claim is just another Trump lie.

Trump’s house of cards are falling around him. His cons, illegal activities and ability to drain the banks accounts of investors or those who believed in his scams, the vendors he defrauds or his own greed and ego are dragging him down into the very swamp he campaigned to drain.

The end is coming and it could not come a single second too soon to save America.

