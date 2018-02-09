Congress managed to accomplish something in the wee hours of Friday morning. It actually passed a bipartisan spending bill that keeps the government on track — at least for the time being.

In true bipartisan spirit, approval of a bill that funds the government and adds billions to the increasing national deficit came at a cost for those who did not get what they wanted.

President Donald Trump demanded full funding for his wall to seal off the Southern United States from those crossing the border from Mexico and parts south. He didn’t get it.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi took the podium in the House of Representatives for more than eight hours to demand legislation to keep “dreamers,” the young Mexicans who entered the United States as children, grew up and had more children, and now face deportation by President Donald Trump’s drive to make America the land of whites who are not really free and the home of the less than brave. Didn’t happen.

Right-wingers who decry deficits, but also voted for a massive tax cut late last year that increases deficits to record amounts, demanded reductions in the massive spending bill that eventually sailed through the Senate and House by large victory margins. Not even close.

Congress now heads into a promised debate on immigration where the wall, other proposed legislation demanded by Trump to close off America to immigrants and other thorny issues will dominate.

Trump still faces an aggressive prosecutor, special counsel Robert Mueller, who is tightening the screws on the president’s penchant to ignore the law, disregard ethics and continue to loot the federal treasury.

Trump wants to fire Muelller, who does not report to him, and tried last year before his White House Counsel threatened to quit and spur a Constitutional crisis. May try again because he doesn’t give a damn about the Constitution, the laws that govern our land or the ethics or morality that are supposed to define his role as president.

His hypocrisy, however, is matched by the GOP leadership in Congress that has become spendthrift in his now blatant embrace of deficit spending with budgets that promise billions to defense and domestic priorities without any idea of how to pay for it.

“The only difference between death and taxes is that death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets,” humorist Will Rogers once noted. “Things in our country run in spite of the government, not by aid of it.”

He adds: “If you ever injected truth into politics you have no politics.”

Mark Twain said it best: “There is no distinctly native American criminal class except Congress.”

