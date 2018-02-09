The federal government shutdown for the second time in three weeks at midnight Thursday after a procedural vote called by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul brought movement towards a vote on a new, two-year spending bill to a halt late in the day.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, obviously angry over Paul’s grandstanding stunt, adjourned the Senate late Thursday evening and called it into order at 12:01 a.m. Friday with plans to vote on the bipartisan bill sometime later in the morning and, if it passes, sending onto the House.

Passage in the House, however, is uncertain because of threats by both conservatives and liberals to vote “no” because the right thinks too much is being spent on both military and domestic programs and the left is unhappy about no action in the bill to protect undocumented immigrants from being ejected from the country.

Paul used a procedural move to call for a vote on his amendment voicing “displeasure” over the increasing spending on the bill.

“I can’t in all good honesty, in all good faith, just look the other way because my party is now complicit in the deficits,” Paul said from the Senate floor late Thursday afternoon.

Anger rose in the Senate as members and aides grumbled and Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn called Paul’s gambit “grossly irresponsible” and stalked off the floor.

“Why reward bad behavior,” Cornyn added.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...