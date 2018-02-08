In what has become a routine for last-minute decisions that might or might not result in another government shutdown, the GOP-controlled Congress votes Thursday on a two-year budget deal that adds huge increases to both military and domestic-spending program and adds massive increases to the federal deficit.

While it does not give President Donald Trump money for his Mexican border security wall and does not address the “dreamers” immigration issue, Trump says he supports the plan because it gives Defense Secretary Jim Mattis “what he needs to keep America great.”

The spending plan, if approved, all but abandons any pretense of shrinking the budget or cut spending — promises made by Republicans who control Congress.

“This spending bill is a debt junkie’s dream. I’m not only no, I’m a hell, no,” declared Rep. Mel Brooks (R-Ala.).

Leaders of both parties in the Senate, however, praise the deal.

“I hope we can build on this bipartisan momentum and make 2018 a year of significant achievement for Congress, for our constituents and for this country we all love,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

Minority leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) calls the deal “the first real sprout of bipartisanship” of the Trump era.

Partisan anger in the House, led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), could put a large number of Democrats on the “no” side.

Pelosi demanded a vote on immigration legislation in a marathon eight-hour speech on the House floor.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan presented the plan to Republicans behind closed doors Wednesday but some conservatives say they aren’t sold on it.

“There’s no blinking on the fact that, having reduced taxes, we now have to restrain spending,” says Rep. Tom McClintock of the House Budget Committee. “I’m hoping when I take a closer look at it, I’ll see it, but I don’t at the moment.

