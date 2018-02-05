Has truth-avoiding Donald Trump gone one lie too far? An increasing number of Republicans feel the latest stunt by Trump puppet Devin Nunes places them in the a line of political fire they don’t like and won’t support.

Four members of the House Intelligence Committee, where Nunes if chairman, says his sloppy memo that Trump claims “completely vindicates” him of any wrongdoing in the Russia collusion investigation does no such thing.

If anything, Nunes gave special counsel more material to help prosecute Trump for trying to stop the investigation and obstruct justice.

GOP Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, when asked if he felt the memo “totally vindicates” Trump, replied:

I don’t. I don’t agree with some of my colleagues . . . always using the words ‘explosive’ to describe the document. … I want to stress: Bob Mueller should be allowed to turn over every rock, pursue every lead so that we can have trust in knowing what actually the Russians did or did not do. … I don’t believe this is an attack on Bob Mueller. I don’t believe this is an attack on the men and women in the FBI. I’ve served shoulder-to-shoulder with them, and they are hard-working folks that keep us safe.

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) agrees with Hurd, not Trump or Nunes.

“I don’t think it has any impact on the Russia probe,” Gowdy said on CBS’ Face the Nation Sunday.

“This memo, frankly, has nothing at all to do with the special counsel,” Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) said on Fox News Sunday.

Over on CNN, Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) wasn’t convinced the memo did anything to help Trump:

I think this is a separate issue. In my opinion, what we’re dealing with is a situation within our FISA court and how we process within our government agencies, and I don’t think it really has anything to do with that.

What the memo does do, says Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona, is embarrass the Republicans in Congress and Trump:

The latest attacks on the FBI and Department of Justice serve no American interests — no party’s, no president’s, only Putin’s.

Conservative blogger Jennnifer Rubin blames Speaker of the House Paul Ryan for not getting Nunes under control:

The memo was a disaster not only for the Trump-Nunes strategy but also for the country,” conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin argues on Right Turn. “The only questions that remain are how long [Ryan] is going to let this humiliating spectacle go on and how much damage he will permit to be done to the oversight process so Nunes can flail about trying to protect Trump and ruin public servants’ reputations.

Nunes, like Trump, has little knowledge or use for the truth. He claimed the memo would bring the investigation to a halt and lead to dismissal of special counsel Mueller.

As they stopped laughing after reading the four-page missive, the Republicans and others turned their ire on Nunes and Trump.

“It’s just appalling and clearly underscores how partisan Mr. Nunes has been,” said angry former CIA director John Brennan, who added that Nunes “abused the chairmanship” of his committee.

Devin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky wrote in Sunday’s Washington Post:

Bureau officials say the accusations in the document produced by House Republicans are inaccurate and — more damaging in the long term — corrode the agency’s ability to remain independent and do its job. There’s a lot of anger. The irony is it’s a conservative-leaning organization, and it’s being trashed by conservatives. At first it was just perplexing. Now there’s anger, because it’s not going away.

Former FBI director James Comey, whose firing by Trump sparked creation of the special counsel and investigation, sums it up:

Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs.

Yep. Dunes is an idiot who worships an even more idiotic boss: Donald John Trump.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google



Like this: Like Loading...