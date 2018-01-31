Republican members of Congress continue to announce plans to leave and remove themselves from the swamp of politics, partisanship and deception.

South Carolina’s Trey Gowdy is the latest to announce he is giving up and going home.

“Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system,” Gowdy said.

He plans to go home, practice law, teach a little and maybe write a book.

Gowdy refers to the toxic nature of life in Washington and recently turned down a federal judgeship.

“There is more civility in a death penalty case than there is in some congressional hearings,” he told Politico.

Gowdy started missing weekly GOP conference meetings and tells associates he resents the highly partisan atmosphere on Capitol Hill and at the White House.

As head of the House Benghazi Committee, Gowdy drew anger from both sides. Democrats accused him of conducting a “witch hunt” of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and conservative Republicans claimed he let her off the hook.

Trump bitched that Gowdy was not aggressive enough to go after Clinton and called him the “Benghazi loser.” When Republicans put him in charge of the House Oversight Committee, Gowdy stated butting heads with Intelligence Chairman David Nunes, a pro-Trump supporter who also buys into conspiracy fantasies.

While he criticised the FBI for some anti-Trump activity by some agency officials, Cowdy says he believes efforts to undercut the Justice Department is a serious threat to the country.

His decision to not run for re-election in the November midterms has set off a feeding frenzy among several potential candidates.

