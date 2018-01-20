Americans want to know how a government controlled by one party cannot keep the business of Uncle Sam open.

They wonder how a president who claimed he was the “world’s greatest businessman” cannot keep the doors of the government open.

President Donald Trump blames the Democrats for the actions shut the doors of the government offices and buildings, locked the gates of national parks and threatens the actions of agencies that serve all Americans.

The Democrats blame Trump and his party. The president and the GOP want strong actions against immigrants — actions rejected by the courts that deemed them unconstitutional.

Polls show that Americans by and large blame the chaos in Washington on the flashy real estate man turned reality show host who now lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. They blame the Republican Congress that sits on its hands (or more accurately its ass) and rubber stamps the actions that most of us see bringing America down and threatens the future and security of the nation.

Most of those who voted in the 2016 Presidential election did not want Donald Trump as president. He lost the popular vote by more than 4 million votes. Polls show less than 35 percent approve of his actions.

They want action against the tyranny that now controls American government.

But when? And how? And will it be too little too late?

