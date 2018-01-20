After failing late Friday night to reach agreement on a short-term spending agreement to keep the government functioning, Congress adjourned in the wee hours of the morning Saturday with a shutdown of some, but not all, services.

A rare Saturday meeting is set for noon to start work on a new agreement.

Saturday marked the first anniversary of president Donald Trump’s chaotic term in office with little to show for the first year.

Democratic Senators would not accept Trump’s demands for tough immigrations standards as part of the extension of a spending bill to keep the government functioning.

“We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands,” said a statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform.”

But polls show Americans, by a wide margin, blame Trump and the Republicans who control Congress for the shutdown.

The shutdown is the first in eight years and comes after Trump appeared to be willing to negotiate but then changed his mind and stood behind demands for funding and support for his wall on America’s southern border with Mexico.

Furloughs for some White House and Congressional employees began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday and curtailment of services by the government will increase through the weekend unless the impasse if resolved.

___________________________________________________________

Copyright © 2018 Capitol Hill Blue

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print

Google

