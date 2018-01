A bitter, partisan Senate failed in a late-night attempt Friday to stop a government shutdown scheduled to begin at midnight.

The vote fell way short of the 60 votes needed to send approve the latest “stopgap” spending bill to keep the government running through Feb. 16.

Final vote totals showed 45 Republicans and 5 Democrats voting to approve while 4 from the GOP side and 44 Democrats voted against.

The government is scheduled to shut down at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

